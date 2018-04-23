Caulfield doesn’t expect fireworks on Waterford return

Cork City boss John Caulfield doesn’t expect a repeat of the controversy which marred their recent Premier Division meeting with Waterford when the sides clash in the EA Sports Cup quarter-final at the Regional Sports Centre tonight (7.45pm).

Both sides had two players sent off and the two managers were ordered from the dugout in Waterford’s 2-1 victory but Caulfield isn’t fearful of more fireworks.

“No, I wouldn’t think so,” he said. “We all get good receptions where we go [laughs], so we’re all looking forward to it! The league cup is not on the list of priorities.

“It’s nice if you can win it but ultimately you have the league and then the FAI Cup and Europe and getting into European positions.”

From that point of view, I think the crowd will be small, but at the same time I’m sure there’ll be a bit of banter!

With tonight’s game coming four days ahead of a huge league clash with Dundalk, Caulfield admits fringe players will be given a chance.

“It’s already after being called off twice,” he said.

“The first time, it was waterlogged, the second time we don’t know why .... it should have been played two weeks ago. Beatts [Steven Beattie] still isn’t available and Johnny [Dunleavy] is still out.

"We have all of the lads that were on the bench the other night, they all need a game which is great, and Bucks [Garry Buckley] comes back in as well and it’s nice we have a few of the U19s with us too.

“It’s just about exposing them to this level and seeing if they can handle it. It gives everyone that plays a chance to show what they can do.

“I keep looking at the situation that, when Benno got injured, Seán McLoughlin came in and has been marvellous took his chance.

“The lads on the bench know that if they come in and show that this is their chance, it gives them a great opportunity to get started in the league games. They know we don’t change for the sake of changing, we leave guys in on merit and that’s what the lads have done.”

Caulfield also revealed that Alan Bennett, who hasn’t played since the end of February due to a calf injury, could also feature.

