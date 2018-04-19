Caulfield backs ‘intelligent’ Lenihan to thrive after football

John Caulfield has backed Brian Lenihan to carve out a successful future for himself, following the sad news that a recurring knee injury has forced the Cork native to retire from football at the age of just 23.

It was under Caulfield’s management that Lenihan broke through at Cork City in 2014, his outstanding performances for the club quickly attracting the attention of then Premier League side Hull City.

“Underage and as a schoolboy, he’d played midfield and centre-back, but when we took over we identified him as someone to play right-back and that’s probably where his career took off,” said Caulfield. “He was very consistent for us that season. He had tremendous pace, he was a terrific crosser of the ball and he was very composed on the ball. He had all the raw materials and, because we were doing well at the time, he got the exposure in the shop window.

“The fact that Hull City, under Steve Bruce, took a player from us straight into a Premier League club showed how highly they rated him, too. In fact, when he went over first, I know that Steve Bruce was actually surprised at how advanced he was when he went into first-team training, because he was already so close to that level.

“And then, as happens, within a couple of weeks of going from us, he got called up into the Ireland squad. It all shows you that a football career was massively ahead for him at the highest level. but, unfortunately, he got injured early on and it was one of those he was never able to recover from enough to get a clean run at it.”

Although Caulfield says that he never made “direct contact to bring him home”, the manager admitted he was “always inquiring about him” during his time at Hull.

Even though Lenihan’s football career has been so cruelly cut short, the Cork City manager believes he is someone with the character, maturity and educational tools to carve out another rewarding road in his life.

“He’s a gentleman of a person and, if there’s a plus side for him in this, it’s that he’s intelligent,” said Caulfield. “He did his Leaving [Certificate] and was doing commerce in UCC and, if ever there’s an example of why kids should stay at home and finish their schooling, he would be an exact case in point.

“Here’s a guy that got a move to the Premier League at 20 and just a few years later he’s had to retire, so, while from a football point of view and for him personally, it’s a massive disappointment, at least he has a fallback from his education, which is a great thing to have. A lot of footballers don’t do their Leaving and don’t go to college but you would hope now that Brian will benefit from doing all that.

“He would be the type of guy, with his background and family and so on, that I would see that he could take this on the chin and move on. I’d have no fears for him in the future.”

Indeed, despite referring to his “deep regret”, Lenihan himself struck a philosophical note in his announcement of his enforced retirement.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone associated with Hull City AFC for the care and support I have received over the past four years,” he said on Twitter. “From a medical point of view, the staff have gone above and beyond for me and for that I will be forever grateful.

“Having to retire at 23 is something I did not foresee, but such is life! This decision does not come lightly but due to the medical advice I have received it is an action that needs to be taken for my own well-being.

“Sometimes in life you need to give up on a life-long dream to ensure you live a happy and more fulfilling life!”

Brian’s former clubs, College Corinthians and Cork City, have been among many others in football to take to social media to wish him well for the future.