Carlow sweat on repercussions of battle with Antrim

Tuesday, May 15, 2018
By Declan Bogue

Carlow hurlers may be facing an anxious wait to hear if any further sanctions come their way after Saturday’s gruesome Joe McDonagh Cup loss to Antrim.

Antrim's Neil McManus: Needed six stitches in his scrotum.

Three Carlow hurlers were sent to the line, as three Antrim players were hospitalised with various injuries.

Joe Maskey broke a bone in his foot in an accidental coming together, Michael Armstrong has had a steel plate inserted into a broken arm after a late pull, while Neil McManus had six stitches on his scrotum.

Armstrong and Maskey will not play any further part in this season, but Antrim joint-manager Terence ‘Sambo’ McNaughton expects McManus to play some role in this Saturday’s home fixture in Dunloy against Laois.

However, McNaughton is refusing to add to the list of complaints, stating: “The simple fact is that I don’t want people queuing up to feel sorry for Antrim. As far as we are concerned, it is over and done with. We now have Laois.

“I don’t know if the authorities will take any action and, to be honest, it’s not something I am thinking about. All we have to worry about now is Laois coming to Dunloy this weekend and we are in for a big game against them.

"Things went on [in the game with Carlow] that shouldn’t have, but we will not be looking for any sympathy. It is done and over with, now.”

GAA Podcast: Dalo on the Dubs’ missed opportunity, Divo on the dogfight in Connacht

Irish Examiner writers Anthony Daly and John Divilly review the Championship weekend with Colm O’Connor.

He added, “My point of view was that we came through a battle, we showed great character and players really stood up for themselves. I am not going to harp too much about it. You can get too bogged down with this. I am no Mother Teresa and I wasn’t when I played.”

Antrim have Laois coming to Dunloy this Saturday, with a 1.30pm throw-in.

The two had previously met in Division 1B of the hurling league, where Antrim’s poor shooting let them down in front of goal, McNaughton explained.

“Even going back as far as when I was hurling, Laois and Antrim have always been there or thereabouts. They have had the upper hand on us this past while, there’s no doubt about that.”

“In the real world, we just have to look at it, use it as motivation and go on. We have good players now ready to come in and there is a panel. I always said from the start of the year that this is a competition where your panel will be tested to the limit and it has proven out that way for us.”


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

