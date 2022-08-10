GAA's gate receipts to exceed projections in 2022

The GAA's gate receipts for 2022 are expected to exceed projections with revenue from the Allianz Leagues up by 4% from 2019.

Speaking to Central Council in June, the association’s director of finance Ger Mulryan revealed gate receipts for the year were ahead of what was estimated. He was speaking just before the bumper All-Ireland senior football quarter-final double-headers, which drew over 120,000 combined.

A total of €3.2 million was distributed to units in 2019, which was an increase of over €250,000 on 2019, the last comparable financial year before the pandemic. The minimum amount to be distributed to a county will be €33,000.

Attendances for the Allianz Leagues were up by 1% from 2019, the 4% jump in gate revenue from the competitions likely due to the GAA’s decision to make available all their tickets online and changes to concessions for students and old age pensioners.

While the 2019 championship included an All-Ireland SFC final replay and Super 8s, only 33,848 were at the Kerry-Tyrone semi-final that year whereas over 140,000 were in attendance for the Galway-Derry and Kerry-Dublin last four games. However, the hurling semi-finals in 2019 attracted over 25,000 more people.

The majority of county boards are expected to return profits as many didn’t include the business end of their county championships in their gate receipt totals last year owing to the decision to change the financial year to the end of September from October 31. The fact that the 2021 accounts were 11 months and the reduction of the inter-county season is also likely to contribute to strong figures.

Meanwhile, Waterford’s management selection committee are set to put forward a recommendation to succeed Liam Cahill as senior hurling manager in the coming days.

Former managers Davy Fitzgerald, Derek McGrath as well as James O’Connor and Darragh O’Sullivan are believed to be among those being considered for the role. However, Cahill had been a somewhat surprise choice after Páraic Fanning stepped down in 2019.

Former Waterford captain Stephen Molumphy had been mentioned as a contender but he is set to remain in charge of Kerry after losing this year’s Joe McDonagh Cup final. Regarded as a future manager, the Ballyduff Upper man is planning for 2023 alongside selectors Pat Bennett, Shane Briggs and Brendan O’Sullivan.

Elsewhere, the Carbery board took the decision to reintroduce water breaks for yesterday’s (TUESDAY) championship games and they will do so again for this weekend’s matches due to the hot weather.