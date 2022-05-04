A record six million people watched Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano  

DAZN confirms huge interest in Taylor fight
A record six million people watched Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano  

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano, Madison Square Garden, New York 30/4/2022

Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 17:27
Ian Mallon

Sports streaming service DAZN has confirmed to the Irish Examiner that it sold a record 1.5m subscriptions - across 170 markets worldwide - for the Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano fight in Madison Square Garden last Saturday night

DAZN also confirms there were more downloads of its app in Ireland at the weekend than for any other sports app on IOS or Android

It is estimated that generally four people will watch each subscription, resulting in an estimated 6m viewers across 170 countries worldwide, making Taylor-Serrano the most watched female fight in history.

Will Taylor v Serrano II be staged in Croke Park? Read Ian Mallon's analysis in our Business of Sport column The Pitch in Thursday's Examiner Sport.

