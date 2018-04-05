Home»Sport»Soccer

Buckley says Cats adjusting to possession game

Thursday, April 05, 2018
Paul Keane

Kilkenny captain Cillian Buckley has admitted his team are getting to grips with their new style of play which places more emphasis on ball retention.

The Cats looked to be in a difficult place when they opened their Allianz League Division 1A campaign with defeats to Cork and Clare following a difficult 2017 season, their worst under Brian Cody.

But five wins on the trot has subsequently propelled them through to Sunday’s league final and half-back Buckley said he is enjoying their altered style of play.

“I suppose we’ve had to try to adapt to the different formats and different formations that you’re coming up against on the field,” he said.

“It’s probably happened unknown to ourselves that we’re doing it and we’re becoming more confident because of that.

“It hasn’t been a big thing in our training or anything like that but it’s something that all teams are doing at this stage; possession has become more important than ever.

“It used to be to get the ball as far away from your goal as possible and give your forwards the best chance to score but I think possession has become more important than that, holding onto possession in your own half of the field.

“We are becoming better at it, we still have a lot to work on but we’re becoming more confident playing that kind of way alright.”

Buckley conceded Kilkenny were ‘nowhere near the pace of it’ last year when they struggled in the league and Championship.

The Cats lost a league quarter-final to Wexford and came up short in an All-Ireland qualifier for the first time under Brian Cody.

It all feels like business as usual now for the 2015 All-Ireland winners who’ll play Tipperary in the league decider for the fourth time since 2009 on Sunday.

But half-back Buckley said it’s taken a serious improvement to get to this point and described how missing out on an All-Ireland final last year felt so strange.

“Yeah definitely, it was unusual obviously,” he said. “We’d been involved in All-Ireland finals for the three years previously, hurling right up until September so being dumped out of it in July was strange.

“Thoughts went into it over the winter and everyone was gunning to get up to the standards and the pace Galway have set and the few teams that pushed them like Tipperary and Waterford.

“It’s just facing those challenges and doing a bit more over winter which we had time to do compared to other years. I think we’re thereabouts in the mix again.”



© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

KilkennyCillian BuckleyAllianz League

More in this Section

'It would take away from the love of the game': Austin Gleeson against ‘pay for play’

GAA star O’Hanlon humbled to lead Team NI on the Gold Coast at Commonwealth Games

Shane Stapleton: ‘If this is what rugby players go through, I don’t know how they go back into contact’

Tipp's Alan Flynn wants to right some wrongs


Breaking Stories

Dundee battle to earn draw against Celtic

Liverpool blow Man City away with three first-half goals

Luis Suarez ends Champions League drought as Barcelona put four past Roma

Three things we learned from Liverpool's win over Man City

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 04, 2018

    • 8
    • 14
    • 18
    • 20
    • 23
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »