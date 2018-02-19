Home»Sport»Soccer

MICHAEL MOYNIHAN: Bubble bursts on sporting untouchables

Monday, February 19, 2018

Why does the outside chatter get under people’s skin? asks Michael Moynihan

Colin Foley, St Augustine's, feels the pain after losing to Scariff Community College on Saturday. Picture: Brian Arthur

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Sport
Comment on this story here

More in this Section

Sport is not war, games are not conflict


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Katie Taylor faces Victoria Bustos in first step to 'becoming unified champion'

Here's how the games in France, Germany, Italy and Spain finished

Dragons made to pay as Benetton snatch narrow win

Rochdale sub Steve Davies stuns Spurs to force replay at Wembley

Lifestyle

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 17, 2018

    • 20
    • 21
    • 23
    • 34
    • 39
    • 43
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »