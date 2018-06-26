Home»Sport»Soccer

Bubba Watson seals Travelers Championship victory with Sunday 63

Tuesday, June 26, 2018
By Nolan Phillips

Bubba Watson shot a final round of 63 to win the Travelers Championship by three strokes.

Bubba Watson

The American Ryder Cup hopeful and two-time Masters Champion carded eight birdies and only one bogey to finish clear of a group of four players including overnight leader Paul Casey. The Englishman went into Sunday with a four-shot lead but three bogeys saw him finish in a share of second with Stewart Cink, JB Holmes and Beau Hossler.

Watson told Sky Sports Golf: “It was a fun round of golf and I got lucky that he (Casey) didn’t have his best stuff today.

The left-hander’s third win of 2018 confirms his impressive form ahead of next month’s British Open at Carnoustie and he also took the opportunity to send a message to his country’s Ryder Cup captain.

“I’m looking forward to (the Open) and I’m hoping Jim Furyk’s going to text and says, ‘You’re guaranteed for the Ryder Cup’ — still waiting on that text!” he said.

“It’s one of those years where you want it to keep going, you just don’t want it to end.”


