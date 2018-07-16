Home»Sport»Soccer

ANTHONY DALY: Brilliant, sublime, heroic: God’s game delivers again

Monday, July 16, 2018

These boys don’t think like past Limerick teams, writes Anthony Daly.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

Related Articles

'Tactically, Kerry are a bit of a mess': Sunday Game panel criticise Kerry's tactics and subs

PaperTalk GAA Podcast: Anthony Daly on a different Limerick, John Divilly on Galway's plan and Kerry's collapse

Brian Cody: 'We don’t have any excuses, we don’t want excuses'

John Kiely: We were prepared for knockbacks like Richie Hogan’s goal

More in this Section

A day that will require Davy Fitzgerald to suspend the waves of emotion

Donoghue’s message clicked: Nobody is untouchable

Galway must root out any idea that things will just happen


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Victorious France squad arrive in Paris ahead of World Cup celebrations

Sarri aiming to enjoy himself in new role after replacing Conte at Chelsea

France’s World Cup domination extends to Fifa 18

9 huge things that happened in club football while the World Cup was on

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 11, 2018

    • 2
    • 14
    • 21
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »