Brilliant start sets up McDonagh for easy win

Arthur McDonagh bowled impressively at Newcestown to beat Gavin Twohig by a bowl of odds in the Munster Senior Championship.

He opened with a brilliant first shot. Twohig was too far right with his and missed the tip by 70m. Twohig recovered with a good second, but McDonagh held his 70m lead. They both reached the end of the straight in two more, where McDonagh led by 50m.

Twohig then missed sight at McSweeney’s cross. McDonagh lofted nicely to beat the cross.

He followed with a good bowl up the hill, which Twohig did well to beat to keep the lead under a bowl. He increased the pressure with a super shot past Allen’s lane. Although Twohig responded with a good shot too, he missed the tip by 20m to fall a bowl behind.

Twohig was too far left with his next and McDonagh increased his lead with his bowl past Lucey’s.

He made Desmond’s lane in two more to extend his odds to two bowls. Twohig then got a great bowl up the hill, but McDonagh beat it to hold his lead. They both reached Collins’ lane in two more, with McDonagh still two bowls in front.

Twohig reached O’Brien’s cross in two from there. That cut the lead to a single bowl as McDonagh just missed in two and had to loft to make sight. Twohig got a big shot to sight from the cross. McDonagh played his to the right, but it got a good run and missed the tip by just five metres.

He followed with a well played bowl to sight at the last bend. Twohig was too tight left and missed sight, this left over a bowl between them again.

Carmel Ryan got the defence of her Munster senior title off to a winning start when she beat Bernadette Murphy in the last shot at Templemichael.

She was ten metres fore after three. Murphy made a bad mistake with her fourth into the left hand bend. Ryan increased her lead to almost a bowl with her fifth onto the straight.

She raised a full bowl after two more and they contested that lead into the closing stages.

Murphy knocked the bowl with a great 15th shot. She kept the lead under a bowl with her next throw, but Ryan was close to enough to reach the line and seal her win. In the same championship Aileen Murphy beat Geraldine Daly by a bowl at the Clubhouse.

Éamon Bowen beat William O’Driscoll by two bowls in the opening round of the Munster Intermediate championship at Gortroe.

He got a good first shot to the bottom of the hill, which O’Driscoll just beat in two. Bowen’s second made the piers to keep his lead close to a bowl. He then played two very short bowls in succession to the small bridge. O’Driscoll just beat both, scorning great chances to draw level.

Bowen raised a bowl with his fifth to the new bridge. O’Driscoll knocked it with a super shot to the end of the wood. He kept the lead under a bowl in the next two to the white piers. Bowen then got a poor shot and his lead was down to 50m. O’Driscoll looked to have levelled when he played a great bowl to the Well Bar. Bowen hit back with an even better one to take a 70m lead.

Bowen pushed his lead to almost a bowl with two great throws to sight and raised it with his next to the novice line. He was just short of the junior line in two more where he had almost a second bowl. He confirmed his win with a brilliant bowl from there to just short of the finish.

David O’Mahony beat Denis Murphy by two bowls in the Mid-Cork Junior A championship at Templemartin. He raised a bowl with a big first shot. He held that in four more to Slyne’s corner. Murphy bowled well to O’Riordan’s where he had the lead down to 30m. He lost ground again by playing his next bowl into the left.

O’Mahony took advantage with a big shot past Collins’ wall and had almost a bowl at the Schoolhouse cross. He had a full bowl at the monument and sealed victory with a great shot to the cross.

John O’Donoghue beat Michael Murphy in the North-East Junior A semi-final at Carraig na bhFear while Thomas Boyle beat Martin Connolly in the Cork City Junior Veteran semi-final at Whitechurch.

Three exceptional bowls from Leahy’s to Din Tough’s secured victory for Andrew O’Leary against Dave Fitzgerald and Craig Moynihan in the Moss Twomey Shield at Ballincurrig. At Béal na Marbh John O’Rourke advanced in the Hancy Hubbard Cup at the expense of Tim Young.