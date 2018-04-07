Home»Sport»Soccer

LARRY RYAN: Brian Cody driving tactics truck but Tipp have hunger pangs

Saturday, April 07, 2018

Brian Cody has been able to take a break from the psychological manipulation, because Kilkenny, for the time being, are underdogs, writes Larry Ryan

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

More in this Section

Looking in the mirror for legends


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Justin Rose hopes history repeats itself after staying in contention at Augusta

Ulster keep play-off hopes alive after edging past Edinburgh 32-20

Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth set early clubhouse target on turbulent second day of the Masters

Goal by hero sub Amber Barrett keeps Ireland World Cup hopes alive

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 04, 2018

    • 8
    • 14
    • 18
    • 20
    • 23
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »