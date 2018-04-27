Home»Sport»Soccer

Boost for Galway as Glynn back on home turf for summer

Friday, April 27, 2018
By Brendan O’Brien

Galway’s defence of the Liam MacCarthy Cup has been handed a timely pre-championship boost with the news that attacker Jonathan Glynn will be based in Ireland for the summer and, therefore, available for the county’s summer campaign.

Glynn was based in New York for most of last year, flying back to Ireland regularly to play for the county hurlers while setting up base on this side of the Atlantic from mid-summer on in the wake of Galway’s Leinster final victory.

“He showed massive desire last year to come back,” said Galway manager Micheal Donoghue yesterday at the launch of the 2018 Leinster Hurling Championship. “It’s probably not an ideal situation where he was going back and forth.

“We had a chat after the All-Ireland last year, probably that that wouldn’t work again for us. Testament to him, he showed a huge desire in wanting to do that, so we set him a date to come back. We agreed that a long time ago.

“He was still working on a programme to do that with Lukasz (Kirszenstein, Galway’s S&C coach) until he came back. He’s back in good shape, he’s back with us now for three weeks, he’s with us now until the end hopefully.”

Glynn will be able to continue in his current employment while based at home thanks to the cooperation and flexibility of his employers and it seems there will be no repeat of last year’s frequent transatlantic hopping over and across ‘The Pond’.

His ability to maintain a level of fitness good enough to feature so prominently in last year’s championship is just another feather in the cap for Kirszenstein who was linked briefly with a similar role with Munster Rugby earlier this year.

“We can’t control what was in the press,” said Donoghue. “Within 24 hours it was retracted by the same journalist. We acknowledge the work he has done, in fairness, with (the backing of) the county board.

What we set out to achieve last year was to try to create a new culture and connectivity and pathways with the players and he has huge experience. We got him full-time and we’re delighted to have that and he’s working really well.



© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

GalwayHurlingGAAMicheal Donoghue

More in this Section

Cody: People talk about stress, I don’t feel stress

Whiplash sidelined Murphy for three games

Cuala's success a double-edged sword for the Dubs

Beckett determined to erase painful memories


Breaking Stories

Spurs boss Pochettino labels FA tweet mocking Harry Kane 'embarrassing'

FIFA ban Brazilian confederation president from all football-related activity for life

UK paper apologises and suspends journalist over Anfield violence article

Noel Reid to make 100th appearance as Leinster team to face Connacht named

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

    • 18
    • 30
    • 31
    • 32
    • 33
    • 42
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »