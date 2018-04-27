Boost for Galway as Glynn back on home turf for summer

Galway’s defence of the Liam MacCarthy Cup has been handed a timely pre-championship boost with the news that attacker Jonathan Glynn will be based in Ireland for the summer and, therefore, available for the county’s summer campaign.

Glynn was based in New York for most of last year, flying back to Ireland regularly to play for the county hurlers while setting up base on this side of the Atlantic from mid-summer on in the wake of Galway’s Leinster final victory.

“He showed massive desire last year to come back,” said Galway manager Micheal Donoghue yesterday at the launch of the 2018 Leinster Hurling Championship. “It’s probably not an ideal situation where he was going back and forth.

“We had a chat after the All-Ireland last year, probably that that wouldn’t work again for us. Testament to him, he showed a huge desire in wanting to do that, so we set him a date to come back. We agreed that a long time ago.

“He was still working on a programme to do that with Lukasz (Kirszenstein, Galway’s S&C coach) until he came back. He’s back in good shape, he’s back with us now for three weeks, he’s with us now until the end hopefully.”

Glynn will be able to continue in his current employment while based at home thanks to the cooperation and flexibility of his employers and it seems there will be no repeat of last year’s frequent transatlantic hopping over and across ‘The Pond’.

His ability to maintain a level of fitness good enough to feature so prominently in last year’s championship is just another feather in the cap for Kirszenstein who was linked briefly with a similar role with Munster Rugby earlier this year.

“We can’t control what was in the press,” said Donoghue. “Within 24 hours it was retracted by the same journalist. We acknowledge the work he has done, in fairness, with (the backing of) the county board.