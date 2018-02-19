Bigger goals loom as Harty heroes Ardscoil celebrate

They’ll not put a full stop on the season after this latest Harty Cup triumph. Ardscoil Rís are too familiar with this point on the road to be content with their journey so far. The destination has not yet been reached.

Saturday’s 11-point thumping of Midleton CBS delivered Ardscoil Rís a fifth Harty Cup in nine years. Not since St Flannan’s and St Colman’s passed the silverware back and forth between 1996 and 2005 — both were victorious on five occasions during this period — has a school enjoyed such dominance.

That’s where comparisons end between the three, however. Ardscoil Rís, unlike St Flannan’s and Colman’s, have yet to get over the line on the national stage. Current selector Derek Larkin, writing in Saturday’s match programme, provided a fine history of the school’s Harty Cup involvement and such is the number of household names who’ve passed through their doors in recent times, it is a wonder they haven’t already succeeded in annexing the Croke Cup. They’ve been beaten finalists on three occasions.

That is the outstanding target for the 2018 class. And based on evidence provided here, there’s every chance they’ll reach the summit.

Physically, it is impossible to see this Ardscoil Rís crop being outmuscled. Ronan Connolly and Jerome Boylan, both of whom picked up their second Harty medals, are a powerful half-back pair. The midfield partnership of Rory Duff and Diarmuid Ryan is best described as imposing.

Cratloe teenager Ryan finished with 1-2 and it was his goal, moving the Limerick students into a 3-11 to 0-7 lead after 44 minutes, which wrapped up the result. He also provided the assist for their opening major five minutes in, barrelling through the Midleton defence before picking out Rian Considine.

Paul O’Brien set-up Ryan for his green flag and if the latter was pulling the strings at midfield, equally impressive was O’Brien in conducting the attack.

The centre-forward had four points in the opening half and matched this haul upon the change of ends.

All six starting forwards found the target, with Cathal O’Neill top-scoring from play. His 20th-minute goal, cutting in from the left corner before beating Midleton ‘keeper Alan Power, was a score of beauty. That strike propelled them 2-5 to 0-4 clear and thereafter, the margin was never closer than six points.

“We played well. Almost to script, really,” admitted manager Liam Cronin. “We were very calm at half-time. It was a case of making sure it was more of the same in the second-half.”

Liam Gosnell and Joe Stack scrambled home two goals in quick succession around the three-quarter mark to reduce the deficit to 3-11 to 2-7, but the winners never flinched, outscoring their opponents by 0-7 to 0-3 from there to the finish.

The ease with which the Limerick students crushed any notion of a Midleton comeback was a microcosm for the final itself. A terribly disappointing decider where Midleton never had their opponents on the backfoot.

Continued Cronin: “Resilience, you either have it or you don’t. You can’t coach it. These guys have it in spades. They play hurling to a level way beyond their years. There is very little we can say in the dressing-room when you have that experience and character on the pitch to take the game by the scruff of the neck when it mattered.”

Back in 2006 when Midleton last reigned in Munster, Ardscoil Rís had yet to contest a Harty semi-final. Their subsequent rise to prominence, said Cronin, can be traced back to the spring of 2005.

“We reached the final of the Rice Cup, White Cup and Dean Ryan Cup. That was the year we decided we were going to go after this.

“When you look at the raw material being supplied by the feeder clubs, we wouldn’t have been doing our job if we didn’t go after it in a big way. We’ve created a culture in the school.”

They absolutely have.

Ardscoil Rís 3-18 Midleton CBS 2-10

Scorers for Ardscoil Rís: P O’Brien (0-8, 0-4 frees, 0-2 ‘65s); C O’Neill (1-3); D Ryan (1-2); R Considine (1-1); A Moriarty, D Woulfe, C Bourke, B O’Connor (0-1 each).

Scorers for Midleton CBS: L Gosnell (1-7, 0-5 frees); J Stack (1-1); S O’Leary Hayes, C Hickey (0-1 each).

ARDSCOIL RÍS: J Gillane (Patrickswell); P Heaney (Na Piarsaigh), J Considine (Patrickswell), E McEvoy (Na Piarsaigh); J Boylan (Na Piarsaigh), R Connolly (Adare), C O’Reilly (Patrickswell); D Ryan (Cratloe), R Duff (Mungret St Paul’s); A Moriarty (Clonlara), P O’Brien (Mungret St Paul’s), C Bourke (Clonlara); C O’Neill (Crecora), D Woulfe (Kilmallock), R Considine (Cratloe).

Subs: B O’Connor (Ballybrown) for Bourke (50); J Daly (Na Piarsaigh) for Moriarty (57); S Long (Na Piarsaigh) for Woulfe (60).

MIDLETON CBS: A Power (Midleton); D Hogan (Killeagh), S O’Sullivan (Midleton), E O’Sullivan (St Colman’s); J Landers (Killeagh), S O’Leary Hayes (Midleton), A Walsh Barry (Carrigtwohill); G Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s), D Moran (Kiltha Óg); C Hickey (Lisgoold), L O’Shea (Lisgoold), L Gosnell (Carrigtwohill): A Nganou (Midleton), J Stack (Kiltha Óg), K Farmer (Midleton).

Subs: O Broderick (Killeagh) for Farmer (40 mins); G Carroll (Midleton) for Hogan (55); M McCarthy (Aghada) for Millerick (59).

Referee: F Horgan (Tipperary).