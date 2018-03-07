Bernard Brogan targeting August return from surgery

Alan Brogan expects that his brother Bernard will be aiming to return to action for Dublin in the latter stages of the Championship, despite undergoing cruciate surgery last week.

Brogan believes his younger sibling damaged the knee ligament in a shooting drill, during training, after apparently losing the ball in floodlights.

He appreciates that an inter-county return for his sibling is a long shot, but knows him enough to say that he will be gunning to play again this year for the All-Ireland champions.

Reporting Bernard as upbeat, Brogan said: “I think, like a lot of people have said to me since, ‘it’s terrible’. And I’m sure he’s disappointed, underneath it all, but you can’t change the past.

“He had the operation last Tuesday and he’s back on his feet, now.

“He’s out-and-about and he was with the physio, there, yesterday (Monday). So, he’s back on the road to recovery.

“I suppose, he’s looking at how quick can he get back.

“I think he’ll give it a lash to try and get back for August — the six-month mark since the injury. It’s still probably a big ask for a 34-year-old. But I know with work (Legacy Consultants), he probably does have that flexibility that, if he does have to devote a certain amount of time to it (recovery and rehab), he probably can. And that’s what he’ll aim for. He’ll try and get back for the end of the Championship. But, for the moment, it’s a case of one day at a time.”

Giving an insight into his brother’s positivity, Brogan recounted that Bernard has already noted how Leinster and Ireland rugby player, Fergus McFadden, came back less than five months after a similar injury.

Brogan, though, knows how tough it will be to convince Jim Gavin that he is ready to be drafted in. “If it pushes on to the All-Ireland semi-final stages…unless he comes back in really good form, it’s hard to see anyone forcing their way back into the team.

“I know myself, in 2013, I got back for the semi-final stage (after pubis and hamstring problems) and obviously got back on the bench for the final, and was in pretty good form. But Jim just went with the lads who were tested over that campaign.”

Whether he finishes up this year or next, Brogan would be surprised if Bernard has played his last game for the county. “There’s no doubt, whether he gets back this year or not, his role will be coming off the bench. So, that’s up to him. I think, for now, he’ll just try and focus on getting back for that August date. If he has to go to the gym twice a day, he will do that. If it was me and I had to go to the gym twice a day, at this stage of my life, I would obviously struggle.”