Basketball Ireland inks alliance with junior NBA

Basketball Ireland has teamed up with the global reach of the NBA to create an exciting junior programme which will kit teams out in their favourite NBA colours.

The league and Basketball Ireland will form its first alliance to create a Jr NBA Basketball Ireland League for boys and girls aged 11-12.

It will feature 10 Irish clubs who will each partner with three local primary schools to create 30 teams. Each of the 30 teams will represent an NBA team and will receive corresponding NBA team-branded uniforms for their games.

The Jr NBA, the league’s global youth basketball programme for boys and girls, teaches the fundamental skills as well as the core values of the game at the grassroots level in an effort to help grow and improve the youth basketball experience for players, coaches and parents.

This season, the Jr NBA has reached out to 26 million youngsters in 71 countries through a variety of camps, clinics, skills challenges, league play, and outreach events.

We are delighted to partner with Basketball Ireland on the first Jr NBA league in the country,” said NBA associate vice president of basketball operations, Europe and Middle East, Neal Meyer.

“The Jr NBA provides a platform for boys and girls in Ireland to learn about the game and the values it teaches including teamwork, respect, determination, and community.”

Basketball Ireland head of development, Jason Killeen, said: “The Jr NBA is set to bring great excitement to children around Ireland as it allows them to gain experience in the sport of basketball in a fun learning environment.”

Partnering with some of the top Irish clubs from around the country, the league will run from October to December, culminating in a festival of basketball at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght in December.

Leveraging the excitement of the NBA, the league aims to promote teamwork, respect, determination, and community through competitive league play, Jr NBA Draft and Finals events and Jr NBA youth clinics.