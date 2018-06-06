Home»Sport»Soccer

Basketball Ireland inks alliance with junior NBA

Wednesday, June 06, 2018

Basketball Ireland has teamed up with the global reach of the NBA to create an exciting junior programme which will kit teams out in their favourite NBA colours.

The league and Basketball Ireland will form its first alliance to create a Jr NBA Basketball Ireland League for boys and girls aged 11-12.

It will feature 10 Irish clubs who will each partner with three local primary schools to create 30 teams. Each of the 30 teams will represent an NBA team and will receive corresponding NBA team-branded uniforms for their games.

The Jr NBA, the league’s global youth basketball programme for boys and girls, teaches the fundamental skills as well as the core values of the game at the grassroots level in an effort to help grow and improve the youth basketball experience for players, coaches and parents.

This season, the Jr NBA has reached out to 26 million youngsters in 71 countries through a variety of camps, clinics, skills challenges, league play, and outreach events.

We are delighted to partner with Basketball Ireland on the first Jr NBA league in the country,” said NBA associate vice president of basketball operations, Europe and Middle East, Neal Meyer.

“The Jr NBA provides a platform for boys and girls in Ireland to learn about the game and the values it teaches including teamwork, respect, determination, and community.”

Basketball Ireland head of development, Jason Killeen, said: “The Jr NBA is set to bring great excitement to children around Ireland as it allows them to gain experience in the sport of basketball in a fun learning environment.”

Partnering with some of the top Irish clubs from around the country, the league will run from October to December, culminating in a festival of basketball at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght in December.

Leveraging the excitement of the NBA, the league aims to promote teamwork, respect, determination, and community through competitive league play, Jr NBA Draft and Finals events and Jr NBA youth clinics.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

NBABasketball Ireland

More in this Section

Andrew Thornton reflects on long career as final rides loom

Olympian Jonty Evans remains in intensive care after fall

Relentless Gary O’Hanlon storms to Cork City Marathon crown

Serena Williams ready for mother-of-all battles with Maria Sharapova


Breaking Stories

Brazil great Rivaldo expects Fred to excel at Manchester United

Nadal’s path to 11th French Open title made clearer by Djokovic exit

Football rumours from the media

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 02, 2018

    • 1
    • 7
    • 10
    • 17
    • 35
    • 37
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »