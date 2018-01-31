Basketball finals reach over 300,000 TV viewers

More than 300,000 TV viewers tuned in at some point to TG4’s live weekend coverage of Basketball’s Men’s and Women’s National Cup finals, figures indicate.

Saturday night’s controversial men’s decider between Dublin rivals Templeogue and UCD Marian reached 157,000 people in total and averaged 17,000.

The Sunday evening live broadcast of Glanmire’s bid for five Women’s Cup titles on the bounce against DCU Mercy reached 152,000 people in total, but had a slightly higher average of 20,900.

It was broadcast directly after the delayed showing of the Allianz League Division One meeting of Kerry and Donegal from Killarney.

The viewership ‘reach’ is the total amount of people who tuned in at any point during the programme, whether they watched one minute, five minutes, or more.

The ‘average’ is the amount watching at any given minute during the broadcast.

So, for example, if a programme is three minutes long, and there are 10,000 watching in the first minute, 20,000 in the second minute and 18,000 watching in the third minute, the average is 16,000.

The finals were attended by Patrick Baumann, the secretary general of Europe’s governing body, FIBA.