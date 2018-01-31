Home»Sport»Soccer

Basketball finals reach over 300,000 TV viewers

Wednesday, January 31, 2018
By Tony Leen
Sports Editor

More than 300,000 TV viewers tuned in at some point to TG4’s live weekend coverage of Basketball’s Men’s and Women’s National Cup finals, figures indicate.

Black Amber Templeogue's Lorcan Murphy, right, and Neil Randolph celebrate after National Cup final against UCD Marian. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Saturday night’s controversial men’s decider between Dublin rivals Templeogue and UCD Marian reached 157,000 people in total and averaged 17,000.

The Sunday evening live broadcast of Glanmire’s bid for five Women’s Cup titles on the bounce against DCU Mercy reached 152,000 people in total, but had a slightly higher average of 20,900.

It was broadcast directly after the delayed showing of the Allianz League Division One meeting of Kerry and Donegal from Killarney.

The viewership ‘reach’ is the total amount of people who tuned in at any point during the programme, whether they watched one minute, five minutes, or more.

The ‘average’ is the amount watching at any given minute during the broadcast.

So, for example, if a programme is three minutes long, and there are 10,000 watching in the first minute, 20,000 in the second minute and 18,000 watching in the third minute, the average is 16,000.

The finals were attended by Patrick Baumann, the secretary general of Europe’s governing body, FIBA.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

BasketballBasketball National CupFinalsTVViewersTG4

More in this Section

Good calls and bad calls. Cheeseburgers and champions.

To DCU the glory, for Glanmire, heartbreak

At last, a silver symbol for Ballincollig’s basketball family

Controversial call left ‘stain’ on win, admits Templeogue coach


Breaking Stories

Players 'understand they have to prove they belong' in Division 2, says Tipperary football manager

Ireland name nine new caps in U20 team

Scotland name centre for first start against Wales

Aubameyang joins old teammate Mkhitaryan at Arsenal for club-record fee

Lifestyle

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner








Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 27, 2018

    • 2
    • 12
    • 22
    • 24
    • 33
    • 41
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »