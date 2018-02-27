Basketball: Classy Coláiste Chiarain make it a double celebration

Coláiste Chiarain of Leixlip completed a thrilling double of All-Ireland title wins yesterday as they scooped the U19 A Girls’ Schools League title with a four-point win over Holy Faith, Clontarf (45-41).

The win follows the school’s Subway Schools U19 A Cup title last month. But the Kildare outfit had to go about things the hard way, coming back from a 15 points deficit to snatch victory down the home stretch.

The fourth quarter charge was led by Irish international stars, Sorcha Tiernan and Ciara Bracken, as they hauled their team back into the game. Their efforts, coupled with huge defense from Niamh Masterson, proved crucial in seeing off a brave Holy Faith Clontarf outfit.

In the U19 A Boys’ final, St Joseph’s College, The Bish, of Galway stormed to glory with a 52-35 point win over Intermediate School, Killorglin. The Bish were in control from the off, driving into an early 17-9 lead at the end of the first with good scoring from James Connaire, Padraic Lenihan and Liam Nolan. Killorglin were battling hard at the other end though, with Darragh O’Connor and Eoin Evans working hard on defence, and getting some vital early scores to keep them in touch, but The Bish powered on throughout to win the title in style.

The final league decider of the day was a repeat of the U16 C Girls’ Subway Schools Cup final, with Jesus and Mary Gortnor Abbey again facing Cup champions St Colmcilles Knocklyon.

Revenge was sweet for Gortnor Abbey though, as they overcame Knocklyon 28-22. The final certainly didn’t disappoint, with the game neck-in-neck from the midway point of the first quarter right through until the final buzzer.

Caoimhe Walsh put in an MVP display to help drive Gortnor Abbey to glory while it was a heartbreaking loss for St Colmcilles’ Emma Mullins who hit 20 of her side’s 22-point tally.

Basketball Ireland Schools League finals results

U19A Girls:

Holy Faith Clontarf (Dublin) 41 Colaiste Chiarain Leixlip (Kildare) 45;

U19A Boys:

St Joseph’s College The Bish (Galway) 52 Intermediate School Killorglin (Kerry) 25;

U16C Girls

Jesus & Mary Gortnor Abbey (Mayo) 28 St Colmcilles Knocklyon (Dublin) 22.

