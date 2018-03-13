Barrett happy to be back in ‘competitive’ Tipperary fold

Tipperary defender, Cathal Barrett, was “happy enough just to get back on the field” for last Sunday’s NHL 1A win over Cork, having spent recent weeks rehabbing a hamstring issue.

“I’m taking every game as I can, every training session as I can. I had one or two little niggles. There is no point pushing beyond the limits. I’m delighted to be back on the field. Originally, it was just a little tweak in my groin and then it went over to the other side, in the hamstring.

"It’s only small little niggles, but there is no point risking it and risking being out for a couple of months. It is so competitive in there. There’s no point missing training or missing matches, just for the sake of one or two games."

Barrett has featured for Tipp at midfield in the league, but isn’t pushed about positions, particularly with Dublin ahead, this weekend:

All I want to be doing is hurling. It doesn’t matter where you are playing, whether you are playing corner-back or in midfield, or corner-forward, so long as you are hurling. That’s all you want to do.

“Dublin: I haven’t played them this year. We played them in a challenge. Dublin will always bring a bit of physicality and a bit of fight. At the end of the day, it’s quarter-final hurling.

“It’s knockout hurling, so it’s going to be a tough match, no matter who you are playing.”

Tipperary ended up on top in 1A, but Barrett’s main focus is the match practice that progress to the knockout stages provides.

“I didn’t actually know that, but delighted to be finishing top. Could have been going down, playing in the relegation, but we are on the other side of it.

"The more games you are playing, that’s where you want to be. You don’t want to be going out in the middle of March. You want to be playing as long as you can. More matches, less training: that’s it.”