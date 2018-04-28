The rise and fall of Arsène Wenger: An insider’s account of how the historic success of Arsenal’s greatest manager ultimately contained the seeds of his own downfall.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
Related Articles
Don’t change the ball because of Galway, says Donoghue
Two Scots arrested as cyber attack for hire website is shut down
Watch: Westmeath woman wows wedding guests with Cotton Eye Joe dance routine
Egyptian king shows he’s a credible challenger to Ronaldo and Messi
Breaking Stories
Derry City drop points at home against Shamrock Rovers
Douglas make no mistake against Killeagh in opening round of Cork SHC
Morrissey goal sends Cork three points clear of Dundalk
Steven Gerrard managing Rangers would be 'huge risk', says Neil Lennon
Lifestyle
New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon
The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away
Hopefully she had an idea...
Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job