Our man inside the game on how he lost a friend by betraying his trust and failing to see the big picture.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
Football slows down to watch the Sol Campbell car crash
Breaking Stories
Prosecutors open culpable homicide case over death of Fiorentina captain
Here's why Joe Schmidt is wary of Scotland's 'warning signs'
Jose Mourinho will be working as a TV pundit at the World Cup
John Hardie returns to Scotland squad after serving cocaine ban
Lifestyle
The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away
Hopefully she had an idea...
Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job