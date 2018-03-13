Armstrong defends Galway’s new style

Galway football star, Sean Armstrong, has no issues with their new style of play, once it produces the right results.

The westerners have take a more defensive approach in 2018, and are unbeaten in this year’s Allianz League.

The football might not be pretty, but Armstrong has no complaints.

If we’re winning, I think we’re happy! We don’t mind if it’s entertaining (or not). We have a lot of pace and a lot of skilled forwards.

“What we’re trying to do is get a good defensive shape and try and break at pace. If you break at pace, and have the space up-front, then you can turn it on.

“It’s not like we’re given one role and we have to stick rigidly to that role. We have a shape, but you’re allowed play within that shape and you’re given autonomy and given a responsibility to play in that shape.

“We’re trying to work on our process, trying to work on our weaknesses, trying to work on defensive shapes,” Armstrong says.

We’re trying to work on the whole lot. We try to stick to the process and, hopefully, the result takes care of itself.

Sunday presents Galway’s first chance to test themselves against Dublin in seven years, as Division 1’s two unbeaten teams go head to head at Pearse Stadium.

“They’re the benchmark; they have been for the last five years.

If you really want to test what you’re like and see where you’re at, Dublin are the team to play.

“It’s nice that we have ten points and we’re safe in the league, but we’ll be going out and seeing what it’s like against the top (team)”.