Anthony Daly: A Waterford cloud but still a treacherous game for Clare 

It’s been some week for Clare hurling. On Monday, the U20s went to Thurles and turned over a fancied Tipperary side to advance to Monday’s final. The following night, the minors beat Cork convincingly in Thurles to secure just our fifth Munster title in the grade. On Saturday, the seniors will be looking to crown that week with a second win in the round-robin and go another step closer towards qualification from the province.

Clare are on a complete high whereas Waterford appear to be on the opposite end of the spectrum. Their minors and U20s failed to win a game in the round robin of both competitions. The seniors have lost both matches to date. And their supporters seem to have abandoned them when they need them most.

Maybe I’m being overly nostalgic but the most unfathomable part of the supporters no-show – which is what it effectively was – against Cork was the blatant disregard of the massive history attached to that fixture.

It is a different time and generation now and, while Tony, Dan, Mullane, Ken, Brick, Flynn and Kelly (they don’t even need their full names) are long gone, you’d still think that the epic battles those guys and their team-mates fought against Cork would still mean something, that Cork-Waterford would almost be the game Waterford supporters would always go to.

It’s hard to know why the supporters have turned their backs. On the other hand, it’s easy to understand the reasons. I don’t think the performances of the underage teams have anything to do with it. But Waterford’s dire record in the round robin – one win and one draw from 14 games – certainly has.

Two more defeats have fed that beast. Furthermore, the beast is more reluctant to keep travelling away too for all four games. Thurles isn’t exactly Limerick, where Waterford played Tipperary in 2018. But Semple Stadium isn’t Fraher Field either, and a leisurely western spin across the county for the city folk and supporters from east Waterford.

It’s hard to believe that, just over 12 months ago, Waterford were most people’s second favourites to win the All-Ireland. They had just ran Limerick close in the Gaelic Grounds. Waterford had won a brilliant league. It had only been 17 months since they’d been in an All-Ireland final. But that target seems further away than ever now.

Why? Have Waterford gone back that much? Are the teams not performing for Davy Fitzgerald? I’d actually flip that around and ask what is Davy working with? Did Liam Cahill and Mikey Bevans push these lads so hard during their three years that the tank is nearly empty?

You heard Davy say a few weeks back that the players were psychologically on the floor when he took over. I don’t buy that as an excuse. The job of any new manager is to get the most out of those players, to create the environment for them to prosper, which is what Cahill did when he took over from Padraic Fanning.

I’m not saying that Davy isn’t doing that – maybe it’s more to do with these players just not having as much to give as Davy thought they should.

Is he still getting the most out of them anyway? We all saw Aussie Gleeson walking down the tunnel after the Cork game while the rest of the players were warming down. Is Gleeson injured or just not loving the set up?

What’s the story too with Dessie Hutchinson? Dessie was an All-Star nominee last year but he has been a pale shadow of that player all season. We’ve seen stats and heat maps to show how far away from goal Dessie has been playing, how little he has been on the ball close to goal. Is Dessie happy with the role he’s been asked to perform?

If there is a cloud hanging over this team, the only way to prove that there isn’t is to come out on Saturday and bring on the sunshine through the quality of their hurling and the depth of their resolve.

Waterford did a lot right against Limerick. They fronted up to the All-Ireland champions, almost presenting a template to everyone else as to how to get under their skin. It was Waterford’s shooting which let them down that afternoon. So was the Cork game just a one-off?

Waterford’s cause hasn’t been helped by injuries to Mikey Kiely, Tadgh de Búrca and Shane McNulty but Dessie and Aussie, more than any other two players, have to lead that charge now. I’m not sure what Aussie has in him fitness wise but, I’d start him, and hand him either the number 6 or 11 jersey in the process.

Could you imagine the lift Aussie would give the Waterford support if he could fetch a high ball over John Conlon’s head and drive it over the bar early on? Imagine the reaction if Gleeson could win a challenge between him and Tony Kelly?

There are a lot of doubts as to where Waterford are at. And yet, this is still a treacherous, dangerous game for Clare. It’s not directly related because they haven’t had anything like the same success but John Kiely’s comments after the Waterford game are really pertinent to Clare now.

As John said, you can’t insulate players from hype and what’s being said around them, both at work and from their families. You can’t tell them to stay off social media, or take their phones off them. The Limerick lads are clearly more at risk of that kind of exposure when they’re still going for four-in-a-row, but trying to keep Clare laser-focussed and on point over the last two weeks will have been one of Brian Lohan’s biggest challenges.

This is a mature and worldly bunch of players but, any breach that allows even a breath of complacency to seep into the players’ minds could be lethal, especially when Clare are so fancied and Waterford are such underdogs.

The biggest advantage Clare have now is the hardened experience they gained last year. After producing this team’s best ever performance in the greatest Munster final ever, Clare were flat 13 days later against Wexford and were lucky to survive. We all thought that scare was the best thing that could have happened the group ahead of the All-Ireland semi-final and then Kilkenny arrived into Croke Park and blew Clare straight back out of the place.

There are huge leaders in this team. This is Brian’s fourth year in charge now too. Can Clare play as well as they did against Limerick? Unlikely. But will a level slightly below that still be good enough for Clare to win the game? It should be.

The maturity within this group was evident in the Limerick game for more than just the performance on the field – the way in which the players and management could park the disappointment of the Tipperary defeat so quickly underlined the mental fortitude and absolute clarity of thought required in such a tricky situation just six days later.

Clare will have to be on their guard now but Fitzy being in the other corner will force them to be anyway. A good share of these players know exactly how he thinks, especially in these types of situations. I’ve been in these positions in the past and usually players will respond if they are just being asked to perform and forget outcomes.

We all know how little love is lost between both managers but I think the Clare players and management have had it over Davy in recent meetings, with Clare having beaten his Wexford in the 2020 and 2021 championships.

I expect Lohan and Clare to extend that winning sequence.