Watch: Wild celebrations as Christians snatch Munster Senior Cup semi-final spot away from rivals Pres 

CBC 27 PBC 26

Christians Brothers College snatched the local bragging rights and a place in the Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup semi-finals as they defeated Cork rivals Presentation Brothers College in dramatic fashion at Musgrave Park on Wednesday.

A sensational individual try from Chris Barrett in the final minute was enough for CBC, who had trailed by 11 points moments earlier, to claim a one-point win and seal their place in the last four of the competition while PBC head into the quarter-finals.

These two schools have a proud history in this competition as Christians sit top of the roll of honour with 31 victories while Pres are in second spot with 30.

Despite dominating possession, Pres, who were beaten by Crescent College Comprehensive in last year’s final, found their rivals’ defence tough to break through.

Ben O’Connor did have an opportunity to open the scoring in the third minute but the St Finbarrs’ defender's long-range penalty dropped just short.

The game remained scoreless until the 21st minute when Christians edged in front thanks to Daniel Rock, who powered his way home following a maul deep into Pres territory.

Benjamin Lynch took responsibility for the conversion but in front of a boisterous PBC crowd, he sent his kick wide of the near post from a tough angle.

Pres refused to panic and they duly levelled the scores with half an hour on the clock when neat interplay between Alex Alderson and O’Connor allowed James Wixted to go down in the corner.

BURSTING THROUGH: PBC's Tom Coughlan being challenged by CBC players Eanna McCarthy and Evan Cahill Murphy in the Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup at Musgrave Park.

O’Connor, similar to his opposite number moments early, failed to add the extras with his kick from right under the noses of his opponent’s supporters.

Last year’s beaten finalists continued to show their quality and that first score of the afternoon was quickly followed by two converted tries - all in the space of seven minutes - to blow CBC away.

A brilliant break from Rory O’Shaughnessy had Christians retreating towards their own goal and shortly after he was eventually tackled, James O’Leary’s quick offload was finished close to the posts by Tom Coughlan, giving O’Connor an easy kick.

And with the last action of an enthralling first half, Pres added to their tally when Harry Murphy showed incredible awareness to dive on a loose ball - dropped by a Christians man - behind the end line with O’Connor adding the extras to make it 19-5 at the break.

CBC regrouped during the interval and a Lynch penalty reduced the deficit slightly before his conversion following substitute Adam Wrona’s try reduced it significantly. 19-15 with over 20 minutes remaining. Game on.

But it looked like it was game over with 10 minutes remaining when Liam Tuohy raced onto an excellent kick in behind from Wixted to score with O’Connor converting to make it 26-15.

And then the late drama ensued. Wrona grabbed his second try of the match with four minutes to go - converted by Lynch - before Chris Barrett touched down his own kick into the corner to win it for Christians.

Scorers for CBC:

Tries: A Wrona (2), D Rock, C Barrett.

Cons: B Lynch (2).

Pens: B Lynch.

PBC:

Tries: J Wixted, T Coughlan, H Murphy, L Tuohy.

Cons: B O’Connor (3).

CBC: B Lynch, E Cahill Murphy, A O'Connell, G O'Riordan, C Barrett, C Patrick O'Shea, J Casey; S Loftus, S O'Shaughnessy, C Walsh, M Doyle, M Foy, M Skelly, D Rock, É McCarthy.

Replacements: A Wrona, H Foster, D Callaghan, C Kennelly, G Good, O Prenter, C Foley, L O'Leary, R O'Keefe, J O'Callaghan.

PBC: B O'Connor, J Wixted, G O'Leary Kareem, J O'Leary, T Coughlan, H Murphy, L Tuohy; M O'Sullivan, M Dillon, T McCarthy, A Davenport, D Noonan, F Roussel, A Alderson, R O'Shaughnessy.

Replacements: P Doyle, M Minogue, P Wall, C Murphy, O Squires, G O'Keeffe, O Nangle, S Kelleher, J Wigginton Barrett, L Sisk O'Mahony.

Referee: Paudie Sheehan (MAR).