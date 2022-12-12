Katie McCabe hails Arsenal character after comeback win over Villa

Stand-in Arsenal captain Katie McCabe has hailed the character of her side following their 4-1 comeback win at Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Gunners went level with WSL champions and tabletoppers Chelsea for a few hours on Sunday by winning their eighth of nine league matches this term.

McCabe, deputising with the armband while club captain Kim Little recovers from injury, was among the goals as the Gunners soon averted a potential shock by cancelling out Kirsty Hanson’s early opener at Villa Park.

The victory sets them up nicely for Thursday’s meeting with Champions League holders Lyon at the Emirates.

Arsenal are top of their group having opened the campaign by crushing the French champions, whose triumph in the competition last summer was their sixth in the last seven years.

“That’s what this team is all about, having that character and belief that we can go on and change the game,” Ireland captain McCabe told ArsenalTV about their latest victory.

“We’ve got the players to do that, some unbelievable players in great form at the minute.

“Viv (Miedema) is flying too so it’s great to be able capitalise on that and get the three points.”

Meanwhile, Australia will also use Brisbane as their base for the Women’s World Cup.

Ireland will face the tournament co-hosts on the opening day of the showpiece, July 20, in Sydney but both nations have selected Brisbane to operate from.

Vera Pauw’s Girls in Green meet Olympic champions Canada in Perth on July 26 before concluding the pool against Nigeria five days later in Brisbane.

The Aussies, who have McCabe’s Arsenal teammates Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley in their ranks, settled on Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre (QSAC) and Rydges South Bank Hotel Brisbane for their training centre and accommodation.

Ireland’s training base will be Goodwin Park, Yeronga, just five kilometres from their Emporium Hotel in Brisbane’s South Bank.