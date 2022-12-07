Corn Uí Mhuirí: Doherty brothers do the business for Flannan's as Clon left with uphill battle 

Clonakilty CC (on two points) and Tralee CBS meet on Monday in the final group game, which is a must-win for the west Cork school.
Corn Uí Mhuirí: Doherty brothers do the business for Flannan's as Clon left with uphill battle 

MOMENTUM: The win leaves St Flannan's top of Group 1.

Wed, 07 Dec, 2022 - 16:04
Therese O’Callaghan

St Flannan’s College 3-8 Clonakilty CC 0-11

Second-half substitutes, brothers Harry and James Doherty made a big impact for St Flannan’s as they claimed a pair of important points in the TUS Corn Uí Mhuirí at Ballyagran on Wednesday. 

The win leaves them top of Group 1 on scoring difference with Tralee CBS - both with four points.

Clonakilty CC (on two points) and Tralee CBS meet on Monday in the final group game, which is a must-win for the west Cork school.

St Flannan’s trailed 0-7 to 0-3 at the interval.

A stunning start to the second-half saw the Ennis school kick 1-2 without reply - the green flag raised by wing-back Paddy Nagle in the 38th minute enabled them to lead for the first time since Darren Keane’s opening point on 18 seconds.

James Doherty - recovered from a cruciate injury - bagged his first goal a minute after being introduced in the 46th minute, and his second 10 minutes later to lead 3-6 to 0-10.

The brothers from Clarecastle closed the scoring with a point apiece, as Clonakilty’s Philip Flynn was black-carded near the finish.

Clonakilty CC, meanwhile, will reflect on what might have been after putting themselves in a strong position in the first-half. They were the dominant team in the first 20 minutes as they landed six points without reply. Some fine scores from Fergal Murphy, Olan O’Donovan (2), Darren Gough, Tomás Ó Buachalla and Aaron Cullinane.

Even though the going was tough for St Flannan’s, they struck back through Ben McDonagh and Keane in what proved to be vital flags, and they went to the dressing-room four in arrears.

They re-emerged as a transformed team. Whilst the Doherty brothers were the dominant figures in the comeback, as a team however, they grew into the game.

Scorers for St Flannan’s: J Doherty (2-1), P Nagle (1-0), D Keane (0-2, 0-1 free), B McDonagh, F Hegarty, F Kirby (free), H Doherty, S McMahon (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clonakilty CC: D Gough (0-4, 0-3 frees), O O’Donovan (0-3, 0-1 free), F Murphy, T Ó Buachalla, A Cullinane and D Twomey (0-1 each).

ST FLANNAN’S: C Howard (Éire Óg); G Barry (Ennistymon), C Maher (Doora Barefield), R Kilroy (The Banner); F Meaney (Doora Barefield), F Treacy (Éire Óg), P Nagle (Doora Barefield); J Hegarty (Ennistymon), F Hegarty (do); F Cotter (Lissycasey), S McMahon (The Banner), C Kirby (Clondegad); B McDonough (Doora Barefield), F Kirby (Clondegad), D Keane (Lissycasey).

Subs: I Williams (Doora Barefield) for C Maher (20 inj), H Doherty (Clarecastle) for F Kirby (45), J Doherty (Clarecastle) for C Kirby (45), C Meaney (Clondegad) for F Cotter (54).

CLONAKILTY CC: T O’Neill (Owen Gaels); S O’Regan (Clonakilty), D Twomey (Owen Gaels), D McCarthy (Ibane Gaels); S Bailey (Kilmeen), F McCarthy (Clonakilty), E Hodnett (Carbery Rangers); C Twohig (Kilmeen), A Cullinane (Clonakilty); T Ó Buachalla (Ibane Gaels), D Gough (Clonakilty), F Murphy (Clonakilty); O O’Donovan (Ibane Gaels), P Flynn (do), J Bailey (Kilmeen).

Subs: E Cullinane (Ahane Gaels) for E Hodnett (49).

Referee: Mike Flannery (Limerick).

More in this section

The World Cup, Thanksgiving gridiron & URC: your sport on TV this week The World Cup, Thanksgiving gridiron & URC: your sport on TV this week
Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League - Stamford Bridge London is red? Arsenal a level above Chelsea at the Bridge
Ireland v South Africa - Bank of Ireland Nations Series Donal Lenihan: Farrell and O'Connell can sleep easier after a direct strike at the Boks' soul
Brazil v South Korea - FIFA World Cup 2022 - Round of 16 - Stadium 974

Doha Diary: Rare sight of compassion and canines

READ NOW

Latest

ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.246 s