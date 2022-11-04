O'Gorman stays coy on rumours of jumping to Hoops 

Áine O’Gorman has the World Cup to look forward to next year but won’t yet confirm whether she’ll be representing Ireland as a Shamrock Rovers player.

The versatile veteran has been a stalwart of Peamount United for over a decade, bar a sabbatical when she followed coach Eileen Gleeson to UCD Waves, but the shifting of sands on the domestic scene is tempting players to Tallaght.

Rovers will be the new entrant for 2023, expanding the WNL to at least 11 teams, and O’Gorman feels they’ll be a better version of themselves than their first punt.

It’s easy to forget that the most recognisable brand name in the men’s game were original members of the WNL in 2011, only to finish bottom on five and nine points respectively in their two campaigns.

Following a break, they reset in the underage ranks and are tooling up under new manager Collie O’Neill for next year’s return to senior level.

Snaring Peamount’s coaching director Jason Carey in May provided a clue of where they were zoning in on for recruitment and speculation is rife that mainstays such as O’Gorman and Stephanie Roche are on their way now the league season ended last weekend.

Rovers too carry the financial clout to embrace the growing calls for a semi-professional structure across the women’s game. Pay for playing is long overdue.

While stopping short of admitting she’s joining the Hoops movement, O’Gorman welcomed their comeback, certain their direction this time is upwards.

"I can't comment right now - give us a few weeks, will you?”, the Ireland centurion joked about her club future. “It’s good to have a club of their stature in the league. They’ve won the men’s title three years in a row and it's a professional club in a professional environment.

“That's the way the game has to move forward. Bohemians and Shelbourne have a women’s team too so, for me, this is progress.”

The Wicklow native was the wildcard selection in Vera Pauw’s side for last month’s playoff victory in Scotland that sealed a place at the World Cup next July. Jess Ziu’s injury created a vacancy behind sole striker Heather Payne that either Lucy Quinn or Kyra Carusa was favourite to fill but Pauw sprang a surprise.

“That was the first time I played a more attacking role under Vera,” the 33-year-old said about repaying the coach’s faith with a blistering display. “If we hadn’t have won, it might have been my final international but now I have the opportunity of going to the World Cup to play against Australia, Canada and Nigeria.

“The squad are back together next week for the friendly against Morocco in Spain. Sometimes I'm driving along in my car, thinking ‘Oh God, we’re actually going to the World Cup. We did it and that’s just mad”.

*Áine O’Gorman is part of RTÉ panel of pundits for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.