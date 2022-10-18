Ireland guaranteed at least four medals at European Championships 

Ireland are guaranteed at least four bronze medals at the Women's European Boxing Championships in Budva, Montenegro.

Ireland's previous best haul at these championships was a total of two.

Amy Broadhurst and Christina Desmond secured semi-final spots on Tuesday evening after winning their respective bouts.

Broadhurst, who won gold at the World Championships in Istanbul last May, forced her Serbian opponent, Milena Matovic, to face a standing count after just 30 seconds.

The Dundalk light welterweight, who also won gold at the Commonwealth Games this year, continued to dominate and the referee stepped in to stop the contest midway through the second round.

She will contest her semi-final on Friday in an attempt to upgrade her medal to silver or gold.

It is the second time Broadhurst has medalled at these championships having secured a bronze in 2019.

Cork light middleweight Desmond dominated her Swedish opponent Malena Hede to win a unanimous decision.

The Macroom boxer was one of the final boxers into the ring but landed the cleaner shots throughout, particularly in a thoroughly dominant second round.

The Garda previously secured a bronze medal at these championships in 2016 at the middleweight division. She is only competing here as a replacement for the injured Lisa O'Rourke.

After a stuttering start Desmond quickly found her range and established control.

She took the opening round comfortably before stepping it up in the second round. Her dominance such that she was awarded a 10-8 round.

She was comfortable in the third round and secured a unanimous 5-0 decision on the judges' cards.

Earlier on Tuesday, Shannon Sweeney and Michaela Walsh had guaranteed Ireland's first medals at the Championships.

Mayo's Sweeney stopped her Slovakian opponent, Nicole Durikova, in the second round of the 48kg division quarter-final early on Tuesday, before Walsh saw off the challenge of Claudia Nechita on a split decision in the featherweight bout.

Southpaw Sweeney forced three standing counts from the referee before the contest was stopped 90 seconds into the second round.

The win means Westport-native Sweeney will have, at least, a bronze medal on her return to St Anne's BC.

Belfast native Walsh was pushed hard by her Romanian opponent but her extra guile and craft meant she was able to pick off points.

She won the first round on three of the five judges' scorecards.

That pattern continued in the second with Walsh picking off her opponent and she was awarded the round on four of the five cards.

Nechita upped the ante in the third round to try and force the stoppage but this left her open to counters and Walsh duly obliged.

Walsh was awarded the 4-1 decision.

This is her second medal at Europeans. She also won bronze in 2018. Before Tuesday's heroics, the only Irish female fighter to have won multiple medals at European Championships was Katie Taylor.

Now Walsh, Desmond, and Broadhurst have all joined her on that pantheon.

Flyweight Carly McNaul was the second Irish fighter competing for a medal on Tuesday. She faced slick Italian Olena Savchuk, who was able to pick off the 33-year-old and earn what was ultimately a comfortable win over three rounds.

McNaul, aggressive and always looking for contact, pushed forward in all three stanzas but just couldn’t find the accuracy of her opponent, who fought behind a long left jab.

All five judges gave the first round to Savchuk before McNaul found better range in the closing two rounds. But in the multiple exchanges it was the Italian who found the cleaner scores, winning the second round 3-2.

That required a huge final round from the Belfast fighter, who again threw everything forward, gaining the marks of three of the five judges but overall, just short of enough for a bronze medal.

In Wednesday’s quarter-finals Olympic champion Kellie Harrington, European title holder Aoife O’Rourke, Caitlin Fryers (50kg) and welterweight Kaci Rock, who received a bye to the last eight, will all be aiming to guarantee themselves bronze medals.