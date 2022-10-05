2022 PwC Camogie All-Stars nominees revealed 

All-Ireland champions Kilkenny lead the way with 11 nominations in the shortlist of 36 nominees for the 2022 PWC Camogie All-Stars.

All-Ireland finalists Cork have 10 players nominated while defeated semi-finalists Waterford have seven players on the list.

The rest of the nominees are made up of players from Galway (5), Dublin (2) and Limerick (1).

All-Ireland winning Kilkenny goalkeeper Aoife Norris faces competition from Waterford’s Brianna O’Regan and Cork’s Amy Lee.

They are joined by 14 defenders, Kilkenny once again holding the top spot with five nominees, followed closely by their All-Ireland opponents Cork with four nominations.

Galway have three defenders nominated in Shauna Healy, Sarah Dervan and Roisin Black. Waterford are also recognised with two nominations in Orla Hickey and Iona Heffernan.

At midfield, Cork duo Ashling Thompson and Hannah Looney are featured with Waterford’s Lorraine Bray, Kilkenny’s Katie Power and Galway’s Aoife Donohoe in centre field selection.

Kilkenny lead the nominations in the forward division once again with Julianne Malone, Denise Gaule, Katie Nolan and Miriam Walsh all acknowledged. Waterford and Cork land three slots each, with Dublin following with two nominations, along with Galway and Limerick with one nomination each.

The shortlist of nominations for Manager of the Year are: Brian Dowling (Kilkenny), Brian Kearney and Mark McFadden (Antrim) and Cathal Murray (Galway).

The presentations of the awards will take place at a star-studded PwC Camogie All-Stars ceremony on 26th November in Croke Park.

Congratulating the nominees, Uachtarán Hilda Breslin said: “2022 was an exceptional display of athleticism, skill, hard work and determination from all players. I want to congratulate those who have been chosen among this distinguished list of nominees for the PwC Camogie All-Stars and celebrate their individual performances, that contributed greatly in what was a tremendous showcase of our game from start to finish.

"I wish to sincerely thank our new sponsor PwC for their support of our All-Stars Awards. All our nominees are truly deserving of the titles, and I look forward to celebrating with them on our Awards evening in Croke Park in November.”

Feargal O’Rourke, Managing Partner, PwC, said: “On behalf of everyone at PwC, sincere congratulations to each of the 36 nominees for the 2022 PwC Camogie All-Stars. Their outstanding individual performances throughout the season have entertained and captivated us all. Congratulations also to those shortlisted for the PwC Camogie Manager of the Year.

"The level of commitment shown by all showcases the dedication and sacrifices they make on and off the field. Developing and recognising excellence in talent is paramount to the future success of all of our communities.”

PwC Camogie All-Stars Nominations 2022:

Goalkeepers

Amy Lee (Cork), Aoife Norris (Kilkenny), Brianna O' Regan (Waterford).

Corner Back

Libby Coppinger (Cork), Michelle Teehan (Kilkenny), Shauna Healy (Galway), Tiffanie Fitzgerald (Kilkenny).

Full Back

Grace Walsh (Kilkenny), Iona Heffernan (Waterford), Sarah Dervan (Galway).

Half Back

Laura Hayes (Cork), Laura Murphy (Kilkenny), Orla Hickey (Waterford), Saoirse McCarthy (Cork).

Centre Back

Claire Phelan (Kilkenny), Laura Treacy (Cork), Roisin Black (Galway).

Midfield

Aoife Donohue (Galway), Ashling Thompson (Cork), Hannah Looney (Cork), Katie Power (Kilkenny), Lorraine Bray (Waterford).

Half Forward

Abby Flynn (Waterford), Caoimhe Costello (Limerick), Denise Gaule (Kilkenny), Julianne Malone (Kilkenny).

Centre Forward

Aisling Maher (Dublin), Beth Carton (Waterford), Fiona Keating (Cork).

Corner Forward

Aisling O'Neill (Dublin), Katie Nolan (Kilkenny), Katriona Mackey (Cork), Niamh Rockett (Waterford).

Full Forward

Ailish O'Reilly (Galway), Amy O' Connor (Cork), Miriam Walsh (Kilkenny).

Manager of the Year

Brian Dowling (Kilkenny), Brian Kearney and Mark McFadden (Antrim), Cathal Murray (Galway).