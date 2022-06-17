James Crombie: Still searching for the perfect picture
Ireland’s photographer of the year once surprised his career guidance teacher by suggesting he wanted to take pictures for a living. A career has turned into an obsession, striving for the unachievable perfect picture.
james Crombie, the country’s most feted photographer, is sitting opposite a group of journalism students at the University of Limerick, debating the elusiveness of the perfect picture. He pulls off his baseball cap to elongate the thought process. Does it even exist?
I could find fault with every picture... The perfect photo? I haven’t seen it yet. I've seen some really good pictures but if you are looking for perfection, it’s more an ideal than a reality.
First off, the action has to be of unique quality and there has to be a really clean background – no goalposts or other spoilers. I am always saying ‘try to not have the goal posts in the background of a GAA shot cause it's like a pole coming out of someone’s head’. They're small little things that can destroy a nice picture.” He has an outline of what it looks like in an Irish sporting context. A Gaelic football game, rippling with herculean athleticism, giants leaping the height of tall buildings, or at least their equivalent. It’s in his mind’s eye but once in a while – once every two years, he reckons – he sees it, but it eludes him.
“I was in Castlebar on Monday at a minor game. It came at the end of a busy weekend – Friday in Belfast for rugby, Saturday in Croke Park, Sunday in Semple Stadium for the Munster final, where we got a soaking. You go to Castlebar and know there will be nice pictures, but you think to yourself, this could be the one, the night when something spectacular happens. That ethereal moment of perfection that is so hard to get. If you’ve seen it, you’ve probably missed it. You’re too far away, the moment is the other end of the pitch, or someone will block the shot. I keep thinking I will go to a game and end up with the perfect picture. But it hasn’t happened so far.”
With a pair of PPAI photographer of the year gongs on his mantelpiece at home in Tullamore – though, exclamation point, he’s a Westmeath man - the facility of the perfect picture to elude him demands interrogation. Crombie once went to the same spot around Lough Ennell in the midlands for sixty consecutive nights to shoot starlings in sync and employed the mathematical skills of a geophysicist to calculate distance and angle from the full moon for a hurling silhouette. Like most patient men who wait in the long grass, he invariably gets the money shot.
But perfection? Even at a click away, unattainable.
“There have been some lovely GAA pictures that had most though not all the component parts of the perfect picture. There was that sweet shot of the hurley bending, though it wasn’t a perfect background or composition even if the moment was perfect. Probably the most memorable one was Nicky English with the Cork hurley (of Denis Walsh) under his nose back in 1990 (taken by James Meehan).
“Everyone says hurling, hurling, hurling but I love Gaelic football. You get great football pictures from the waist up and that makes it more accessible. I also think hurling has lost some of its personality since helmets became mandatory. When Waterford had the likes of Dan Shanahan, John Mullane, Eoin Kelly, Ken McGrath, Tony Browne, they were icons. If Seamus Callanan walked down the street now, I’m not sure I would know him, though I accept it’s about safety and player welfare.
“Soccer is more difficult. You need full-length head to toe, and you need the key moment, which is the goal. So, if Troy Parrott is scoring for Ireland today, you get two frames – one with his leg cocked, and two kicking the ball. In rugby, when someone is scoring a try, you can get 25-30 frames. Getting the perfect soccer shot is tough. There was a marvellous exception with that picture from Eoin Noonan and Dan Sheridan of Cristiano Ronaldo and Shane Duff at the Aviva, the perfect box ticker of the superstar and the Irish player. But if it wasn’t Ronaldo in the shot, would that have been as memorable? We need the David Cliffords, we need the Cody and Shefflin handshake thing. That is the drama we need in sport. I was beside Cody for about a minute of that and I know what he said. It’s great to be in the middle of that drama.”
Inpho Photography's James Crombie Named 2021 PPAI Press Photographer of the Year 26/2/2021 Horse Racing Feature, The Curragh, Kildare. 1/9/2020 Trainer Ken Condon silhouetted with two of his horses.
2020 Guinness Six Nations Championship Round 2, Stade de France, Paris, France 9/2/2020 France vs Italy. A French fan looks on.
RWC 2019, Nippon Seinenkan Hotel, Tokyo, Japan 10/10/2019 Japanese children perform the Haka.
james Crombie is a poster boy of sorts for the dosser made good. He didn’t graft in school, though he did tell his career guidance teacher at one stage he wanted to be a photographer. He sneaked into a course in Carlow IT and spent time in IT jobs before happening upon an ad in the Metro for applicants for an RTÉ pilot of ‘No Experience Required’. He could have tried for a placement with garden guru Diarmuid Gavin, or a trader with Paddy Power but the six-month placement with Billy Stickland’s Inpho agency was a fascinating detour from fixing computers in London for the Halifax Bank of Scotland. 500 applied and 50 were screen-tested. By the time the cameras started rolling, it was down to six applicants and Crombie’s life was about to lurch dramatically in a new, challenging direction.
Only those who truck in the trade fully appreciate the shitty end of the spade that snappers operate from. Where hacks nibble at their cucumber sandwiches in the press tribunes – crusts removed – photographers are hunched down at the corner flag trying to keep themselves and their expensive kit dry from the sleeting rain. They arrive three hours early to make sure the car is nearby, because if the dugout’s in use afterwards, it might be the only dry spot they get to send pictures from. There ought to be sherpas to haul around the gear.
It’s a passion, not a job, and if you have it the wrong way around, you’re f*cked. It won’t work.
In the media newsroom at the University of Limerick, he offers a taste of the insane schedules to bemused students: “I left the house Friday morning at 2 am to head for Dublin airport, flew to London with Billy (Stickland), then drove to Doncaster, ate some terrible food, and did the England v Wales Under 20 Six Nations game. Got up at 7am Saturday and drove down to London, did the game at Twickenham, back to the hotel, had something a bit better to eat this time, got up again at 6am Sunday, headed to airport, flew to Dublin and straight to the Aviva Stadium for Ireland’s game against Italy.”
Any notion that said week in February was exceptional is torpedoed by this week’s slate.
“Doing Ireland v Ukraine on Wednesday, a PR job Thursday, I have a friends’ wedding on Friday, back to the Aviva for Ireland v Scotland on Saturday and then to Clones on Sunday for Armagh-Donegal in the Football Championship. Billy is still doing it at sixty-odd so I’ve no excuse (Crombie is 40). It’s a tough, unhealthy existence. I try to bring the kids to school two or three days a week and to collect them in the evenings. Ann is far more intelligent than I, she has her degrees, but she has made massive sacrifices for me to do this. We have four kids from eleven to five, one of which is Down’s Syndrome. Anyone else would have left me at this stage.”
The Irish media punches many miles above its station in terms of high-end sports photography. Stickland’s Inpho and Sportsfile, still run by Ray McManus, provide an absurdly good service across the sporting spectrum, at home and afar. There are no equals across Europe and nobody travels as much around Europe as the agencies – though that never guarantees some sports desk won’t be moaning that the cover shot is the wrong dimension.
“You learn that it can’t always be in your corner. If I think I’ve done a shit job, of course I am annoyed but if I’ve done everything I could and the pictures didn’t fall, then that’s ok,” says Crombie.
“I love being able to spot the story in the game. I remember the time Lar Corbett marked Kilkenny’s Tommy Walsh in 2012, I remember spotting that after three or four minutes. Or when Kieran Donaghy punched Aidan O’Shea in the 2017 All-Ireland semi-final (picture above), it’s nice when you see something about to happen and you are on the ball to get it. Sometimes you just know. You see Michael Lowry running in for the try (for Ireland against Italy) and Ringrose is celebrating in the frame, and I knew that was the shot.”
Crombie's affinity to Connacht rugby alllowed him access to the celebrations as captain John Muldoon and co savour winning the 2016 Guinness PRO12 Final at Murrayfield.
Aviva Stadium, Dublin 11/6/2022. Republic of Ireland vs Scotland Ireland’s Scott Hogan and Scott McKenna of Scotland
Seamus Murphy taking a break from turf cutting at Kilgalligan Bog during the first Covid-19 lockdown in April 2020.
And the lighting obliged. That’s critical. Cameras are of a spec these days where anyone will get something but the professionals like Crombie build another layer of excellence and sharpness via natural light. There is a good reason many top snappers gather at the Hill 16 corner of Croke Park every summer and it isn’t all about the back and forth with the denizens of the Hill.
“In GAA terms, the best corner to shoot from is right there towards the Hogan and Davin Stands. The Hill itself is not the most attractive to shoot back into. Most of the world’s big stadia are enclosed so when the sun goes down, they are sheltered. But if you shoot towards the Hill itself, everything is too bright, meaning the players are nearly always silhouetted.
“When the sun is high during the summer championship, the Hogan and Davin stands offer a nice shaded backdrop for photos which gives them a backlit frame. No shadows on faces. Anywhere else and the sun lights the background, risking overexposure. It depends on the time of the year as well, though. Winter light is a lot harsher.” The changing seasons means Crombie and his colleagues can expect to be chasing their tails until August when the calendar thins out.
“August is going to be great this year. I’ll definitely take a week away in Mayo with the kids but know I’ll end up thinking ‘isn’t this a lovely place to do some pictures of the county’s beauty’. And then he’ll return replete with thoughts and ideas for the dark days.
“Lockdown was funny. Sport was dead so we spent a lot of time looking back and scanning old pictures of Italia 90 and the like. I’d say I rescanned about 20,000 images. To keep busy, to keep sane. It gave me a renewed appreciation of what a good picture was then and now. Photographically speaking, I worked hard during lockdown, it was the one time in my life I could go out and do something different. Right now, I’m too tired to chase anything. …”
He liked Colin Hogg in school but like anything, they grew up in sixth year and grew apart after. Hogg went off to do clever things in college, Crombie messed around in Carlow, tinkering with his own focus. Photography straightened his life out and twelve years later, Hogg called.
“He was getting married, he had been following my career and wanted me to do their ceremony. That’s how we got back in touch. He’s in Egypt at the moment, he’s a geophysicist, he’s always in demand. He helped me with the murmuration picture and with the hurler in the moon.
“We spent sixty nights – sixty! - around Lough Ennell, clearing drains, cutting barbed wire, finding the right spot. They move around, those starlings, in a five or six kilometre radius, but we studied and analysed and got to know their routes. I live about 25kms away, but I see them gathering in the evenings. They come from around a 30km radius to one spot and form these magnificent shapes to scare off birds of prey, be it a hawk or a buzzard. They can get quite tetchy. They congregate from around November to March, they form these shapes and sleep in the reeds. Then you won’t see them til the winter again.
“Colin and his wife had just lost their baby boy, Daniel, after he was born. And these stakeouts around Lough Ennell were therapeutic to an extent, to help him deal with the bereavement and also to just get through a difficult time. It was quite emotional. We felt, if we got nothing out of it, it was great for that reason. They’ve had a lovely daughter since. I had got the picture of the starlings around the dead tree which was nice and my wife, my mother, my father were saying, ‘you got the shot you were after with the murmuration around the dead tree’, but I kept thinking there’s another shot here. I can’t explain why I kept going back.”
The hurler in the moon idea had been in Crombie’s mind’s eye for years upon years. He took care of the lens but knew that Hogg’s protractor would be required for the maths of the shot.
“Doing that picture, I was thinking what part of a moon cycle would we have to get? Cloghan Hill between Tyrrellspass and Rhode is close to us, with no trees around. Colin reckoned it was junior cert maths, but it certainly was more complex than that with the longitude and latitudes. We need to be 1.1km away, if we put the person there 47 minutes after the moon crests on the horizon, would that work? We got the picture I envisaged.” Does the country’s top photographer for the last two years prefer the art or the emotion of the image? Does he need the shot to be clean or chaotic? As someone who admits he loses focus when the game is sterile, does he want to be invested in the moment or coolly detached?
“There’s a picture of Kellie Harrington at the Olympics with her Tokyo gold medal that I like. It’s not a wonderful picture, though I think I am the only one who got that moment with the tears. I actually felt very emotional, she’s such a brilliant person and in this massive auditorium at the pinnacle of her career, there’s only a hundred people there because of Covid restrictions. How many Olympic gold medals has Ireland won but right there, in that moment, no one was there for her. I presume she wanted to hug her mum or her dad, but she couldn’t so I was quite emotional for her.”
Westmeath winning the All-Ireland football final would top anything but Connacht winning rugby’s Pro12 title six years ago will do until that summer day. “I had access to the dressing room which no one else had and the scenes in there will live with me forever. Just being there among the players I've known for years, they were the ultimate underdog story, 50/1 outsiders against Leinster.
“It was the captain, a great guy called John Muldoon, who made it all so special. He probably hadn’t won a trophy since he was a teenager and to see him get his hands on a trophy - like a guy who represented Ireland, represented Connacht 300 times, it was phenomenal and very emotional.”
"In the small hours of June 15, Crombie rose from a sleepless slumber and headed again to Lough Ennell. Maybe this time. The dawn mist. The milk pond. The sun's rise. Good for the soul, he thought.
It was almost perfect."
Irish Examiner Longread