James Crombie: Still searching for the perfect picture

james Crombie, the country’s most feted photographer, is sitting opposite a group of journalism students at the University of Limerick, debating the elusiveness of the perfect picture. He pulls off his baseball cap to elongate the thought process. Does it even exist?

icon I could find fault with every picture... The perfect photo? I haven’t seen it yet. I've seen some really good pictures but if you are looking for perfection, it’s more an ideal than a reality.

First off, the action has to be of unique quality and there has to be a really clean background – no goalposts or other spoilers. I am always saying ‘try to not have the goal posts in the background of a GAA shot cause it's like a pole coming out of someone’s head’. They're small little things that can destroy a nice picture.” He has an outline of what it looks like in an Irish sporting context. A Gaelic football game, rippling with herculean athleticism, giants leaping the height of tall buildings, or at least their equivalent. It’s in his mind’s eye but once in a while – once every two years, he reckons – he sees it, but it eludes him.



“I was in Castlebar on Monday at a minor game. It came at the end of a busy weekend – Friday in Belfast for rugby, Saturday in Croke Park, Sunday in Semple Stadium for the Munster final, where we got a soaking. You go to Castlebar and know there will be nice pictures, but you think to yourself, this could be the one, the night when something spectacular happens. That ethereal moment of perfection that is so hard to get. If you’ve seen it, you’ve probably missed it. You’re too far away, the moment is the other end of the pitch, or someone will block the shot. I keep thinking I will go to a game and end up with the perfect picture. But it hasn’t happened so far.”



With a pair of PPAI photographer of the year gongs on his mantelpiece at home in Tullamore – though, exclamation point, he’s a Westmeath man - the facility of the perfect picture to elude him demands interrogation. Crombie once went to the same spot around Lough Ennell in the midlands for sixty consecutive nights to shoot starlings in sync and employed the mathematical skills of a geophysicist to calculate distance and angle from the full moon for a hurling silhouette. Like most patient men who wait in the long grass, he invariably gets the money shot.



But perfection? Even at a click away, unattainable.