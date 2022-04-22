Cillian O'Connor set to make first start for Mayo since last June

Mayo manager James Horan has made four changes to the side that lost the Allianz National Football League final to Kerry three weeks ago ahead of Sunday's Connacht Senior Football Championship opener against Galway at 4:00pm in MacHale Park.
Cillian O'Connor is set to make his first start since injuring his Achilles in a League game against Clare in June 2021. He replaces the injured Jordan Flynn with Aidan O'Shea moving to midfield.
In defence, Oisin Mullen replaces Rory Brickenden at full-back with Eoghan McLaughlin named at wing-back in place of Enda Hession. Lee Keegan and Padraig O'Hora now flank Mullin in the full-back line.
Kevin McLoughlin comes into the team in place of Jack Carney at wing forward with Ryan O'Donoghue named at centre-forward and Conor Loftus on the other wing. Enda Hession, Rory Brickenden, Diarmuid O'Connor, Jack Carney and Aiden Orme are all named on the bench.
1. Rory Byrne; 2. Lee Keegan, 3. Oisín Mullin, 4. Padraig O’Hora; 5. Stephen Coen (C), 6. Michael Plunkett, 7. Eoghan McLaughlin; 8. Aidan O’Shea, 9. Matthew Ruane; 10. Kevin McLoughlin, 11. Ryan O’Donoghue, 12. Conor Loftus; 13. James Carr, 14. Jason Doherty, 15. Cillian O'Connor.
16. Colm Reape, 17. Enda Hession, 18. Rory Brickenden, 19. David McBrien, 20. Conor O’Shea, 21. Fergal Boland, 22. Darren McHale, 23. Aiden Orme, 24. Darren Coen, 25. Diarmuid O'Connor, 26. Jack Carney.