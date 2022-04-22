Cillian O'Connor set to make first start for Mayo since last June

Mayo manager James Horan has made four changes to the side that lost the Allianz National Football League final to Kerry three weeks ago ahead of Sunday's Connacht Senior Football Championship opener against Galway at 4:00pm in MacHale Park.

Cillian O'Connor is set to make his first start since injuring his Achilles in a League game against Clare in June 2021. He replaces the injured Jordan Flynn with Aidan O'Shea moving to midfield.