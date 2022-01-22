UCC Demons pull clear of Drogheda Wolves to claim Presidents Cup title

UCC Demons 83 Drogheda Wolves 64

UCC Demons' quality was tested in the second-half as they defeated a gallant Drogheda Wolves side in the Presidents Cup final at the National Basketball Arena on Saturday.

In a game where Demons were hot favourites to prevail they got over a slow start to eventually wear down the Drogheda side, much to the delight of coach Danny O’Mahony.

“It was a tough game but I think our class got us over the line as Drogheda Wolves were tough and they made us battle for the win," said O'Mahony.

“Judging by the massive support we had here today, I think Irish basketball needs a side like Demons competing at the highest level.”

Both teams exchanged baskets in the opening 20 seconds as the game was played at a very high tempo.

Demons were missing easy tips as the Wolves surged into a 10-4 lead in the third minute.

UCC Demons' Toby Christensen reaches for the sky in the InsureMyVan.ie Basketball Ireland President's Cup final. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

It was strange that Demons were playing zone defence as it allowed Drogheda to nail baskets at will and after six minutes they trailed 17-9.

Tala Fam had to be replaced in the fifth minute when picking up his second foul and suddenly Demons were struggling for baskets.

Three consecutive scores reduced the deficit to two points but, with their Danish ace Tobias Christensen beginning to work at the post, they were soon back on parity with two minutes remaining in the quarter.

Ironically, in the closing two seconds, Demons took the lead when a superb Kyle Hosford assist found Christensen as he banked a shot that saw them lead 23-22 entering the second quarter.

On the restart Demons' defence improved immensely at both ends of the court and with the introduction of Jack O’Leary at the point they surged into 32-24 lead in the 13th minute.

The Demons fans were in rapture on their next possession when Kevin Moynihan made a spin move to the hoop and executed a magnificent basket.

For Kyle Hosford it was a frustrating half as he seemed to be treated roughly and got few calls from the match officials.

Demons had possession with 1.16 remaining and coach O’Mahony called a time out with them commanding a 41-33 lead.

On the restart Demons made a cock-up of the possession, Drogheda punished them and at the interval Demons looked disappointed with their six-point lead of 41-35.

The half-time stats for Demons read 4/11 from the three-point line but inside the arc they had a 40.9% average with 9/22.

The reintroduction of Fam was inevitable but it was Wolves who drew first blood when Lucas Walford hit a neat jumper.

Demons, without playing to their full potentia,l led 53-41 with 3.21 remaining in the third period.

UCC Demons' Kevin Moynihan attempts a basket during the InsureMyVan.ie Basketball Ireland President's Cup final. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

One player that came to the fore in the closing minutes was David Lehane who nailed eight of nine free throws after being fouled outside the arc on three consecutive occasions.

The Cork side was now in the ascendancy and increased their lead to 18 points with two minutes remaining. They held it to the end when they commanded 65-47 lead.

Backed by their fanatical fans, Demons could afford to go through the motions as this final was decided long before the final buzzer.

Top scorers for UCC Demons: D Lehane 24, T Christensen 21, T Fam 13.

Top scorers for Drogheda Wolves: A Mullally 17, L Walford 14, K O’Hanlon 6.

UCC Demons: S Manovic, S Carney, R Murphy, K Hosford, D Lehane, T Thiam Fam, K Hosford, M McCarthy, C Looney, C Ryan, K Moynihan, T Christensen, K Moynihan.

Drogheda Wolves: D Ebose, C McGroggin, K O’Hanlon, P McGroggin, S Safo, A Mullally, G Alves Vilela, C Crowley, J Alade, M Tyndall, T Dos Santos Periera, L Walford.

Referees: M McGettrick (Dublin), M Landos (Dublin), J Malysko (Dublin).