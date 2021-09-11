Bernardo Silva gives Pep Guardiola timely reminder of his quality

Leicester 0 Man City 1

Bernardo Silva appeared poised to leave Manchester City this summer but his winning goal at the King Power Stadium was a timely reminder to manager Pep Guardiola that he still has a key role to play with the champions.

The Portuguese international saw the arrival of Jack Grealish threaten his place and was constantly linked as a possible part of City’s pursuit of Harry Kane over the summer.

And after a lacklustre campaign, in which he scored just twice last season, a move to Spain appeared likely.

But on 62 minutes at the King Power Stadium, he was in the right place at the right time to end a City run of 374 minutes without a league goal and maintain Guardiola’s strong start to the season.

Grealish’s pass found Joao Cancelo whose shot deflected off Caglar Soyuncu and presented Silva with the chance to sweep in from close range.

The game opened at breathtaking pace, most of it set by City for whom Silva beat Soyuncu before setting up Gabriel Jesus whose header was too close to Kasper Schmeichel after six minutes.

The danger remained, as Ferran Torres squared for Silva and, not for the first time on the afternoon, heroic blocks by Jannik Vestergaard denied both the Portuguese and a follow-up attempt from Ilkay Gundogan.

When Leicester finally broke out of their own half they did so with a long ball that Jamie Vardy brilliantly took in his stride, leaving Aymeric Laporte in his wake, before crossing for Harvey Barnes.

The Leicester man slid in to meet the ball and was blocked bravely by Ederson, with the City goalkeeper taking a blow to the face for his troubles.

The glut of first-half chances continued to be created by the champions with a Youri Tielemans error in midfield letting in Silva whose shot was well saved by Schmeichel.

Gundogan picked out the lively Grealish whose shot was way over and Grealish then sent up Torres whose attempt was, again, well stopped by Schmeichel who was proving as obstinate as his defence in withstanding the visitors.

Before the interval, he would also save well from Gundogan and Jesus as City frustrations mounted.

Those frustrations would have worsened considerably, had Barnes done better with an early second half chance, created by Vardy’s scintillating run and hanging cross, but the winger headed narrowly over.

Vardy actually had the ball in the City goal minuets later, rounding Ederson from Wilfred Ndidi’s pass, only to have the effort ruled out for offside.

It took until the 54th minute for City to create their first opening of the second half, through Gundogan’s pass for Torres which the Spain international swept into the side-netting without testing Schmeichel.

It was the start of a dominant City spell which featured the opening goal and which might have brought a second when Kyle Walker’s drive was tipped over by Schmeichel.

Ederson’s eventful week also concluded when he saved superbly from Ademola Lookman who had been set up by another Leicester substitute Kelechi Iheanacho.

LEICESTER (4-4-2): Schmeichel 7; Castagne 6, Soyuncu 7, Vestergaard 8 (Evans 60, 6), Bertrand 6; Albrighton 6, Ndidi 7, Tielemans 6, Barnes 6 (Lookman 73, 6); Vardy 7, Maddison 5 (Iheanacho 73, 5). Substitutes (not used) Ward, Amartey, Pereira, Dewsbury-Hall, Daka, Soumare.

MAN CITY (4-3-3): Ederson 7; Walker 6, Dias 7, Laporte 6, Cancelo 6; Gundogan 8, Rodri 6, Silva 9; Grealish 7, Torres 6 (Sterling 63, 6), Jesus 7 (Fernandinho 83). Substitutes (not used) Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Carson, Foden.

Referee: P Tierney 7.