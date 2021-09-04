Ireland player ratings: Here's how Stephen Kenny's players performed in Azerbaijan draw

Gavin Bazunu 7

After his heroics against Portugal, the custodian had a quiet first period without a save of any note - bar an Alaskarov shot which he tipped around the post. That was until Emin Mahmudov’s stunning goal in stoppage time. A virtual spectator in the half, again until thwarting Akmedzade late on.

Matt Doherty 6

Having played as the left-wing back against Portugal, the Spurs player switched to the right flank. Headed an early opportunity over the bar. The knock he carried into the game told in the end as he departed with 11 minutes to go.

Seamus Coleman 6

The skipper lined out in the right side of the three-man defence in place of the injured Dara O’Shea. Fired wide after ten minutes following a surging run. But did not close Mahmudov down for his goal. Spent more time attacking than defending after the turnaround.

John Egan 6

The new 2019/20 Men's Senior Player of the Year patrolled the central defence. Could not repeat his scoring prowess against Portugal as he had a 72nd-minute header smothered by Mahammadaliyev. The Sheffield United player was pressed more into attacking mode as space opened up in the final quarter.

Shane Duffy 7

His resurgence continues. Made his aerial presence felt on 69 minutes when heading over Callum Robinson’s centre. But as has been more often the case, the towering defender popped up with the deserved 87th-minute equaliser for his fifth goal in a green jersey.

James McClean 6

With O’Shea out, the Derry man came in as the left-wing back for his 84th cap. Limited partnership with Aaron Connolly but linked better with Daryl Horgan, taking up a much more advanced role. Unfortunately, no end product.

Jason Molumby 5

An 11th cap for the Brighton playmaker who joined West Brom on loan last month. Came into the central role in place of Jeff Hendrick. Just off target with a first half effort. Then headed over early in the second period. Booked for a 55th-minute challenge on Mahammadaliye. Taken off on 63.

Josh Cullen 6

Set-up Doherty early on but, like Coleman, did not close down Mahmudov right on half-time. Delivered a brilliant assist for Duffy’s late equaliser but failed to make his mark on the game in the middle of the park.

Aaron Connolly 5

Selected on the left of the forward line, the Brighton striker failed to have the desired effect. Nowhere near as effective as he was against Portugal. Set up a chance for Idah, and had a shot saved by Mahammadaliyev. Replaced at the interval by Daryl Horgan.

Troy Parrott 6

Playing off the right, the 19-year-old Tottenham (on-loan at MK Dons) attacker was handed a start as Jamie McGrath dropped to the bench. Had a quiet first half. Only had one sight of goal on 61 minutes which was batted away by Mahammadaliyev. Subbed off midway through the second half.

Adam Idah 7

Ireland’s best player. Deployed as the central foil of the three-man attack. Like against Portugal, held the ball up well. Ran the channels too. Nodded just off target with a header on the half hour. Then glanced a header inches wide just after the hour mark.

SUBS

Daryl Horgan 6 (for Connolly h-t).

Almost delivered within 90 seconds as turning provider for Molumby. Then set-up Idah but faded as the game went on.

Conor Hourihane 5 (for Molumby 63).

Brought on midway through the second half. Had a series of free-kicks and corners. But could not find the vital set-piece.

Callum Robinson 6 (for Parrott 63).

Recovered from Covid to link-up with the squad. Flashed a half chance off target with six minutes to go.

James Collins (for Doherty 79 – not on long enough to mark).

Alan Browne (for Cullen 87 - not on long enough to mark). Booked in stoppage time.

Subs not used: Andrew Omobamidele, Ryan Manning, Ronan Curtis, Jamie McGrath, Jeff Hendrick, Caoimhin Kelleher, James Talbot.

Azerbaijan: Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev; Maksim Medvedev (Abbas Huseynovat 70), Hojjat Haghverdi, Elvin Badalov, Anton Krivotsyuk, Emin Mahmudov, Gara Garayev, Toral Bayramov (Azer Salahlia 70), Namik Alasgarov (Akhmedzadeat 71, Mahir Emreli (Ramil Sheydayevat 79), Filip Ozobic (Anatoliy Nuriyev 80).

Referee: Jérôme Brisard (France).