Eight GAA Talking Points from a wonderful weekend of Championship

To define Limerick’s Munster final win as a collapse for Tipperary does a disservice to the All-Ireland champions who were so emphatic in that third quarter that no other team in the country would have stood with them.

It was the temerity of Tipperary to go so far ahead that stung Limerick into action. Their response could very well be the defining point of 2021. if Limerick’s attitude was questionable at times against Cork that has now been rectified. The sheer force and will of those players to outscore Tipperary 1-10 to 0-1 was an incredible statement. Granted, the first half took so much out of Tipperary and Liam Sheedy acknowledged the management could have brought on fresher legs earlier, especially given the sizzling conditions. And yes, Tipperary looked out of breath when Kyle Hayes went on that goalscoring run. But this was the purest manifestation of a fine Limerick team realising their potential.

If the 2019 Munster final, a touchstone game for Limerick for good and bad reasons, was them at their almighty best, Sunday in Pairc Ui Chaoimh was them at their angriest. Up until last year’s All-Ireland final, they had played so much within themselves in the championship and yet had plenty to spare against opponents. Tipperary won’t be thanked by anybody outside Limerick if they have stirred the champions to realise their frightening potential.

Tipperary have two weeks to lift it.

This Tipperary group have been here before. The scars left by yesterday’s defeat to Limerick are every bit as sizable as those the Premier hurlers had to contend with when falling to John Kiely’s Limerick in the 2019 Munster final.

Whereas yesterday’s five-point margin of defeat was nowhere near as substantial as the 2-26 to 2-14 annihilation of two years ago, this latest Munster final defeat was no less traumatic.

Tipperary have a fortnight to recover from their failure to protect a 10-point interval lead, have a fortnight to try and lift themselves from a second-half no-show where they managed only three points between the resumption of play and the 65th minute.

DOWN BUT NOT OUT: Tipperary have two weeks to get over Sunday's devastating loss in Cork.

Much has been made of the age profile of the Tipperary team this season, but now is the time to call upon and utilise all that experience in the Premier camp so as to try and move beyond this collapse.

Two years ago, Tipperary overcame Laois in an All-Ireland quarter-final to relaunch their championship campaign. Absolutely no disrespect to Laois, but the quarter-final opponents Tipperary meet in two weeks' time will ask far, far tougher questions of Liam Sheedy’s bruised charges.

Is there another kick in this Tipp side?

Farrell lobs the ball into Cluxton’s court

Maybe we're looking for fresh angles to the Stephen Cluxton saga that aren't there but Dessie Farrell appeared to shift the narrative slightly after beating Meath.

Farrell's initial update on the Cluxton situation was that he had 'asked for time' out from inter-county football. The 39-year-old six-in-a-row hero has now been told the ball is in his court if he ever plays for Dublin again.

It certainly sounded less likely that Dublin's all conquering captain will resume his career this season than it did from Farrell's first update after their Championship opener against Wexford.

"Ultimately the decision for what happens next rests with Stephen," said Farrell after sticking with Evan Comerford for the win over Meath. "You know him better than I do in many regards. We're going to give him the time that he needs to make that decision and it'll be Stephen that determines what the future holds for him."

It was suggested to Farrell that parachuting a player in for a Leinster final, or later in the season, would be a difficult decision. Surely it is getting late for a Cluxton recall?

"That's for sure," nodded Farrell. "But look it, who knows? It's happened in the past. Who's to say that it wouldn't happen again in the future. But as I say, ultimately that decision whether Stephen plays for Dublin again rests with him."

A giant question mark rests above Kevin McManamon's Championship participation too and, by extension, his career. The veteran forward is in Tokyo for the Olympics in his capacity as a performance coach with the national boxing team.

"That's the nature of work commitments," shrugged Farrell. "These are amateur players at the end of the day and they're not contracted to play for their county. Work and career is really, really important."

Davy’s scattergun salvo leaves questions unanswered

There was plenty to digest in Davy Fitzgerald’s latest post-match outburst on Saturday in Thurles.

Social media abuse is not acceptable in any context and so if criticism of Davy or his father, Clare county board secretary Pat, has crossed a malicious line, the Wexford manager is quite entitled to call it out.

But there were other points raised by the Wexford manager which one could certainly argue with.

The Wexford manager said “what people in the media in Clare have done is absolutely disgusting”.

What exactly is that? He labelled their behaviour as “absolutely disgusting” without providing a jot of proof to back up his accusation.

Wexford Manager Davy Fitzgerald.

He also took issue with criticism of the Clare County Board following the county’s 40-point defeat to Cork in last week’s Munster Minor Hurling Championship quarter-final. He said the county board was an “easy target” to apportion blame.

But would one not think it perfectly legitimate to ask questions of those responsible for the development of hurling in the county when Clare are coming up 40 points short in a minor championship fixture.

Geezer set to keep on going

Kieran McGeeney has confirmed he wants to stay on as Armagh manager and believes he has the backing of the players and the county board.

Geezer has been in charge for seven years and in that time has taken the team from Division Three to Division One and on their return to the top flight this season they managed to stay up, which he regards as crucial for their development.

However, during those seven years, they have won only three Ulster championship matches – against Down, Derry and Antrim – which came after four straight years of first-round exits (2015-2018).

They have not beaten any of the big-hitters in Ulster or beyond in championship football and he accepted their naivety cost them in the final moments against Monaghan, who were cuter, smarter and more battle-hardened in those pressure moments.

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney, left, with Kieran Donaghy. Geezer fancies at least another season at the helm in the Orchard County.

Asked if this Armagh team will win Ulster medals soon, McGeeney replied: “I think if they want to, they will.

“You always have to remember the difference between like and want. I think they have recognised that and are going in the right direction. You couldn’t ask anything more of them, I couldn’t have asked anything more these last two years.

“They have learned what it’s like to be a county team and they have shown they can compete with the best of them.” On his future, McGeeney indicated that he is going nowhere.

“I’ll always want to be about Armagh. It’s in my blood no matter where I go. It’s been part of who I am for my whole life.” “There is a lot more in us but whether it’s me or someone else they’re a good bunch, they’re going places.”

How can I protect you in this crazy world?

The helplessness of inter-county managers was all too apparent this weekend as Seamus McEnaney tragically lost his 2018 minor captain Brendan Óg Duffy in a car accident. Certainly not as serious, though influential in the margin of defeat in the Leinster hurling final was Mattie Kenny having to do without four players because of a positive Covid case.

As Christy Dignam once put it, “How can I protect you in this crazy world?” Managers may have a duty of care but they can’t and can only hope that their charges behave Covid responsible but even then there is no guarantee they will be safe.

Dublin manager Mattie Kenny

Vaccinations would obviously help but as Mattie Kenny revealed few if any of his panel have received jabs and inter-county players are now in the most vulnerable age group.

“This Delta variant is hitting that 15 to 30-year-old age group,” said Kenny. “For all club and county teams, we're in more danger than we were any time in the last 18 months because this (variant) is so widespread in that younger population and nobody is vaccinated in that population. So I think we've all got to just double down and we have been doing that because all inter-county teams are kind of operating in their own bubble.” That strength of that bubble becomes as important as training for teams remaining in the championships. Kenny is assuring Dublin will bounce back in the All-Ireland quarter-finals the weekend after next but with the four players possibly only returning the start of next week, the task is considerable.

The yoyos of Tier 2 Hurling

The elephant in the room that is Hurling’s second tier is under scrutiny again following Westmeath’s Joe McDonagh Cup final win over Kerry. This was Westmeath’s third final and the man making the difference was Davy Glennon, the former Galway hurler who scored five points. Kerry were without six regulars from last year’s Joe Mac final defeat to Antrim. So if you take the last two winners Antrim and Westmeath and the two-time beaten finalists Kerry, the likelihood is that all three will be playing in Joe McDonagh in two years' time or worse, one might drop to the Christy Ring Cup. Westmeath, who did not win a game in Division 1 this year face a relegation battle against Laois to see who drops to Division 2A next year. Westmeath are spared the Joe McDonagh for 2022 as they will play in the Leinster Hurling Championship. Antrim return to the Joe McDonagh as they lost a qualifier to Laois. However if Kerry made it third time lucky next year and win the McDonagh, they will not automatically get a shot at Leinster - instead they would play the bottom-placed team from the Munster round-robin in a promotion/relegation play-off for entry into the Munster Championship. Kerry feel they are thrown under a bus and with Offaly the likely winners of the Christy Ring Cup, the 2022 version of the Joe McDonagh could feature Antrim, Kerry, Offaly, Carlow, Down and Meath - but only Kerry would not gain entry to the Leinster SHC if the won it!

Croke Park an option for Ulster final

It’s hard to get anything firmed up for now, but even in these Covid times when the world is tilted on its’ axis, there is a definite Celtic Tiger feel to the suggestion that the Ulster final may be relocated to Croke Park in order to get more spectators from Tyrone and Monaghan in. With 18,000 permitted inside Croke Park on Sunday, it would certainly make sense, but how different governments might see a mass exodus of people from across a border is the key.

Tyrone are keen enough on it going to Dublin. Joint manager Feargal Logan said after the game, with a subtle hint to Monaghan’s home advantage in Clones; “One, you want people at football, two, I think Clones is still in Monaghan. At the end of the day, not that it has been a barrier in the past, we have always travelled to Clones and it stood everybody well. But if it was to be in Croke Park, then so be it.”

Everything is in a state of flux but even with reduced crowds at the Ulster semi-finals, the contests produced made the atmosphere pretty special. Another 16,000 souls in to watch the Ulster final is exactly the sort of little reward we all need.

DB





