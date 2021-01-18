Ian Keatley signs to solve Glasgow Warriors' fly-half shortage

Ian Keatley has joined Glasgow Warriors on a short-term deal to the end of the 2020-21 season.

The 33-year-old will boost Glasgow’s fly-half options, with the departing Adam Hastings nursing a shoulder injury and the out-of-position Peter Horne struggling with symptoms of concussion, ahead of Duncan Weir’s return from Worcester for next season.

Keatley was granted an early release from his Benetton contract last week having joined from London Irish in 2019. He previously was involved with Munster, Connacht, and Leinster, and won seven Ireland caps.

“Ian has been a fantastic player over the years for Munster, Connacht, and more recently at Benetton,” said Glasgow head coach Danny Wilson.

“His experience will be great from a performance point of view. He will also be invaluable to the development of our young players, including the likes of Ross Thompson, and also enable us to look at Pete [Horne] in his natural position of inside centre.

“It’s apparent and appropriate to suggest that we need to add an experienced fly-half to our situation that we are currently in.

“In our last recruitment cycle, before the season started, we wanted to bring in both a 15 and a 10. However, we didn’t get the opportunity to do that due to Covid.

“Pete Horne has done a great job for us at fly-half this season; however, 12 is his favoured position and with his recent concussion problems and Adam Hastings’ shoulder, we need bring in some experience at fly-half for the last six months of the season.

“We now have that opportunity and we are chuffed to be able to bring in someone of Ian’s quality, experience and knowledge into the squad.”

The third-highest scorer in Pro14 history, Keatley will hope to lift Glasgow up the Conference A table where they are currently fourth with three wins from ten.

“It’s a strange time to be joining the team with everything that’s going on with Covid, however I’m really happy to be joining a club and a city with a proud rugby history,” said Keatley.

“I’m looking forward to being able to start on a fresh slate with Glasgow and I’m excited to begin working with Danny and his coaching team.

“This club is a top-quality outfit and I’m relishing the chance to be able to play alongside some of its top-quality talent.”