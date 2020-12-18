Galway U20 manager Donal Ó Fátharta aware health trumps success

Galway U20 manager Donal Ó Fátharta has admitted that EirGrid All-Ireland success didn't seem to matter a whole pile in the "very tough week" before their semi-final win over Kerry.

Galway won that game by five points though Ó Fátharta said his first thought all week was for his players after a major Covid-19 scare in the camp.

Just like Kerry, the westerners were forced to field without several players because of the impact of the virus and Ó Fátharta admitted that football seemed irrelevant at times.

"I won't beat about the bush, that was a very tough week," said Ó Fátharta. "The first thing that was in my mind was the health of the guys. I was delighted for myself that that was the first feeling I had because I can be honest about that.

"When guys pick up an illness like that, that was the first port of call, their health, to make sure those guys are fine.

"Of course they were thinking about football but for me that was secondary. By the Wednesday we were beginning to get a handle on things, we had one or two more (cases) then on Thursday so it was a kind of a second wave shall we say. But everyone was fine, that was the main thing.

"We did go out and beat Kerry but to be honest it was secondary and I'd say that, I'm not messing with that, the game was secondary that week.

"It was nice to come through and it's nice to be looking forward to this final but I wouldn't like to go through that week again."

Ó Fátharta and Galway are almost back up to feel speed again after the Covid storm though a couple of injuries to key players are concerning.

Matthew Tierney, a Galway senior and an All-Ireland club IFC medallist with Oughterard last January, is locked in a fitness battle ahead of tomorrow's final against Dublin.

"We have a couple of issues," said Ó Fátharta. "James McLoughlin has a knee problem. Matthew Tierney hurt his knee against Kerry so we aren't sure yet how he will be."

An Spidéal man Ó Fátharta was manager of the Galway minor teams that lost All-Ireland finals in 2018 and 2019, to Kerry and Cork.

Some of his U20 players experienced those defeats though he isn't convinced that will provide any extra motivation on their return to Croke Park.

"It's not something we addressed, ever," said Ó Fátharta. "We dealt with it at the time and moved on.

These guys want to play senior for Galway and we're trying to facilitate that as best we can.

"That's where we're at so we don't really look back at stuff like that."

Galway began their campaign way back in February with a 3-2 win over Mayo on penalties. Oisin Mullin played for Mayo that day and will feature for the senior team tomorrow, after the U20 final.

Ó Fátharta said: "I think four of that Mayo team are on the senior panel at the moment. Look, none of us could have foreseen how the year played out."