How maturer Stephen Coen learned to deal with Mayo pressure

Mayo defender Stephen Coen has revealed how he as a teenager struggled to deal with not being considered for selection on the senior county team.

An All-Ireland winning captain at minor and U21 level, Coen was drafted into the panel as an 18-year-old, making his debut in 2014. However, it was only from the middle of last year’s Championship that the recently-turned 24-year-old became a regular first-team player.

“I was putting a lot of pressure on myself to make the team when I came in straight away at 18 years of age,” he admitted.

“I probably got frustrated that I wasn’t playing, which is only natural for something like that to happen. But it probably bothered me for a good while and I had to come to terms with that.”

However, he insists that onus wasn’t because of his success at underage.

“No-one expected me to be this massive leader or anything like that because they already had great leaders in the team anyway. But as you go on you learn from others, guys are very forthcoming and there’s little nuggets here and there.”

A fixture in the half-backs this winter, Coen likes to believe he’s one of the players the younger breed look to ahead of Saturday’s All-Ireland final against Dublin.

“I’d like to think so, I’ve learned a lot, grown in confidence, learned so much from the guys who’ve gone before me, who’ve retired and even the current players you pick up a lot of nuggets.

There’s a lot more trust put into me and with trust and being put into the team you need to be able to show leadership.

“I like to think I work hard and am honest with the group and that way then the lads will follow but yeah I’m just enjoying the time with them.”

Coen could end up marking his old UCD college mate Con O’Callaghan this weekend.

“When you play Sigerson, you might learn things from each other. It’s not a personal question: ‘do you do this, do you do that?’ It’s more what we’re going to do so it’s not a question of ‘is this what you do in Dublin?’ or ‘is this what you do in Mayo?’

“In terms of bonding, when you’re at university level all that kind of rivalry stuff goes to one side. It’s a light-hearted competition — not in a disrespectful way; obviously everyone takes it very seriously but it’s enjoyable to throw all the pressures away and enjoy playing together. It doesn’t make it hard. If you’re friendly with someone, you’re always going to be friendly with them.”

Geographical advantage

Never has Coen looked at the Dublin players in those UCD teams, the likes of O’Callaghan, Paul Mannion, Cillian O’Shea and Darren Gavin, and thought they had an advantage over Mayo in terms of geography.

“To be honest going up and down to Dublin, we had super craic, we had seven or eight of us based in Dublin so you’d nearly relish the journey. Obviously, you’d be tired at the end of it but it’s part and parcel of playing for Mayo so it was a good experience.”

For Coen, there is no looking back in anger to last year’s 10-point semi-final defeat to Dublin.

“I’m not a great man for watching back games. I haven’t looked back at any of the ones we’ve won or the ones we’ve lost. Maybe small snippets. The big thing is that you take the learnings from the performances, you might take a few little clips out of it.

“Was it hard to take? Absolutely, but like you have to get on with it. When you win a tournament you get on with it, you go the next year, you’re not going to just finish up with that and say, ‘I’m happy’ so whether you win or lose a tournament it’s all about the next session, the next game, the next year.

“So of course they weren’t the ideal scenario that we wanted, any of them, but it’s just all about trying to rectify that and get better and better and I think every year we’ve been resilient and pushed on and tried to improve and add new players.”