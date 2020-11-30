Andy Farrell: 'We weren’t able to pay the game the respect it deserved' 

Simply not good enough. If Andy Farrell was seething after this muddled second-half performance from his Ireland players he was doing a good job of disguising it but the head coach’s frustration was still plain to see.

After a disappointing defeat at Twickenham the previous weekend this was not the style of victory to raise Farrell’s or Irish supporters’ spirits. That the Georgians themselves were frustrated in seeing yesterday’s Autumn Nations Cup contest as an opportunity missed tells you all you need to know about Ireland’s deficiencies against a Tier Two nation that had not managed a single point in this competition until their visit to Dublin.

“Not good enough, not good enough,” Farrell said in his first response to appeals for an assessment of this hollow victory. “Certainly in that second 40 it wasn’t the standard we expect of ourselves.”

Having been unlucky to go in at the interval only 20-7 ahead, having seen two tries disallowed in the final minutes before half-time, Ireland regressed in the second half, kept tryless for 40 minutes by a resilient and stubborn Georgian defence as the hosts abandoned their attacking intent and reverted to the type that saw them run headlong into an English brick wall for 80 minutes the previous weekend.

Two first-half tries from Billy Burns and Hugo Keenan gave promise of an instant rebound from the woes inflicted by England.

Yet if Ireland had ambitions to kick on from there and rack up a score in the second half they were mistaken, or more probably incapable. All that accrued was a penalty for either side shortly after the interval, Ross Byrne having replaced the injured Burns to deliver his side’s only three points.

It was enough for the victory but with Scotland in town this Saturday as the Six Nations rivals duke it out for third place in this one-off tournament, the gap to the top two nations, England and France, has never seemed wider.

At half-time in Paris on October 31 with a Six Nations title still in sight, Farrell had detected a lack of belief in the Stade de France visitors’ dressing room. That wasn’t the case at the Aviva Stadium, he insisted but something else was missing.

Giorgi Javakhia of Georgia wins possesion. Picture INPHO/Ryan Byrne

“No, I don’t think so. The first half was decent. We had some really good flowing play, some decent intent and a lack of continuity in that second half and not having the courage of our own convictions. Choosing to play wide not through them tends to be the difference at this level doesn’t it?”

So Farrell now has to instil some courage in those convictions, all of which makes you wonder what has been going through players’ minds these past six weeks in Ireland camp that they are still needing to be nursed through the final seven days of this international window.

We can show them what they have created and the opportunities that are there in front of them and sometimes the opportunities that are not there and just do the right thing.

“Our game control was really good in the first-half. Conor (Murray) was very good in controlling us playing in the right parts of the field, Billy (Burns, in his first start at 10 before leaving the field injured on 45 minutes) was as well.

“Our kick chase had intent and we got some good ball on the back of that. In the second-half we weren’t able to pay the game the respect it deserved.”

Farrell has not been rewarded for his adventurous selection policy in the past few weeks, at least not immediately. Better days will surely come, much as they did for his predecessor Schmidt following an awful early outing against Australia in 2013 when the players admitted they had been overloaded with fresh information from the incoming head coach.

Ireland's Chris Farrell is tackled by Georgia's Giorgi Kveseladze. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

To restore some confidence as well as fluidity into Ireland’s game, in just seven days will probably require fielding his strongest team with captain Johnny Sexton due to return from the hamstring injury that has kept him out of the last two games. Having a hopefully fit-again Tadhg Furlong, Dan Leavy, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, and Jordan Larmour back in harness and ready for the 2021 Six Nations will also be a considerable boost.

For now, though, Farrell needs to get his current squad back on message and finish 2020 on a high in order to carry to some momentum into the New Year..

"One hundred per cent, yeah,” he agreed. "Therefore, we'll be honest with each other and work out the reasons why.

There was some good stuff out there in that first-half. but how we can convert those chances is something we need to look at as well.

IRELAND: J Stockdale; H Keenan, C Farrell, S McCloskey, K Earls (S Daly, 63); B Burns (R Byrne, 45), C Murray (K Marmion, 56); F Bealham (C Healy, 56), R Herring, A Porter (John Ryan, h-t); I Henderson, James Ryan - captain (Q Roux, 61); T Beirne (P O’Mahony, 61), W Connors (D Heffernan - HIA, 68), CJ Stander.

GEORGIA: S Matiashvili ; A Tabutsadze, G Kveseladze, M Sharikadze - captain (D Niniashvili, 66), T Mchedlidze (D Tapladze, 64); T Abzhandadze, V Lobzhanidze (M Alania, 74); M Nariashvili (L Kaulashvili, 49), S Mamukashvili (G Chkoidze, 10-18 & 64), B Gigashvili (G Melikidze, 70); N Tcheishvili (G Javakhia, 62), L Jaiani; B Saginadze, T Jalagonia, B Gorgadze (M Gachechiladze, 63).

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)