New heights: Belgian racing pigeon nets record €1.6m at auction

New heights: Belgian racing pigeon nets record €1.6m at auction

New Kim

Mon, 16 Nov, 2020 - 14:32
Colm O’Connor

Belgium is no stranger to producing sporting stars - think Eddy Merckx, Kevin De Bruyne, Kim Clijsters - and now the latest addition to the list is now literally set to take flight.

On Sunday a female racing pigeon named ‘New Kim’ was sold for a record €1.6m at an online auction. The bird's breeder and owner, Kurt Van de Wouver, said he and his family were "in shock" at the news.

‘New Kim’ -who is two years old and only raced in 2018 - was sold in a frantic bidding war between two Chinese bidders operating under the pseudonyms Super Duper and Hitman at the PIPA, a Belgian auction house for racing pigeons.

Bidding for New Kim opened at €200 on November 2, but soared to a bid of €1.31m from a South African group.

Then the two Chinese bidders went head to head in a tense and thrilling final 30 minutes.

Super Duper claimed victory with insiders believing he is the same wealthy Chinese industrialist who purchased male pigeon Armando - dubbed the Lewis Hamilton of the sport - for €1.25m last year. It is believed he may now breed the birds.

"These record prices are unbelievable, because this is a female. Armando was a male. Usually a male is worth more than a female because it can produce more offspring," said Nikolaas Gyselbrecht, CEO and founder of PIPA. “So you have 20,000 pigeon fanciers in a very small country competing with each other on a very high level. It’s like the Champions League,” he said.

Long-distance racing of homing pigeons has become popular in China and has driven prices up sharply, with birds Belgium being particularly prized Belgians have long stood out as the best breeders, both because of their generations-long experience and the density of a network where many breeders can organize races close together.  It’s not a short-term endeavour, however, since becoming expert at genetic breeding with the constant mixing and mating of birds takes years, if not decades. Birds can live up to 15 years.

“Everybody is interested in our pigeons,” Pascal Bodengien, head of the Belgian pigeon federation, told The Associated Press.

More in this section

A view of basketball 9/8/2017 Basketball Ireland hoping for January 9th season restart
Manchester City v Arsenal - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Pep Guardiola hits out at rivals over subs vote
Exeter Chiefs v Racing 92 - European Champions Cup Final - Ashton Gate Champions Cup draw: Fresh format leaves little margin for error
Dundalk report: Sam Ewing continues winning ways with double delight

Dundalk report: Sam Ewing continues winning ways with double delight

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices