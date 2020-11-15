Katie Taylor outclasses Gutierrez to remain undisputed world champion

Katie Taylor remains undisputed lightweight champion of the world after an emphatic points win over Miriam Gutierrez.

Returning to the scene of her 2016 pro debut, the unbeaten Bray native tonight prevailed on unanimous ringside cards of 100-89, 100-90, and 99-91 at Wembley Arena, extending her blemish-free record to 17-0.

The decisive scores spoke to what was an altogether more routine run-out than August’s tussle with Delfine Persoon, the ever-resilient Gutierrez ultimately posing little by way of threat to Taylor’s throne.

Although both combatants entered the fray unbeaten, it was clear from first bell whose ‘O’ was going to, the chasm in class swiftly evidenced by a blistering start from Taylor who blitzed her opponent with blurring combinations.

The second stanza told a similar tale, impactful one-twos and double left hooks from the champion followed up with assured work to the body, the absence of patrons at Wembley’s biosecure-bubble doing little to dampen her customary fan-friendly style.

Katie Taylor lands a straight left against Miriam Gutierrez. Picture: Inpho/Matchroom Boxing/Mark Robinson

Round three almost spelled the end for the Madrid orthodox, Gutierrez showing creditable resolve to survive flush Taylor flourishes, most notably another thudding left hook and straight right hand upstairs.

A picture-perfect Taylor back hand knocked-down her increasingly wilting challenger in the dying seconds of the fourth, the Spaniard saved by the bell after bravely beating the count.

Fresh from a comparatively low-key Round five, KT again turned up the heat after the midway point, her desire to engineer a stoppage clear to see as she relentlessly reeled off her full repertoire, changing angles with adept footwork, punishing Gutierrez’s missteps with crisp counters.

The left hook was again the highlight reel punch by the eighth, splitting the visitor’s defence at will, setting the table for onslaughts to follow.

Gutierrez’s strength of will was matched only by that of her chin, at times even mustering nods of acknowledgement towards Taylor in the face of the storm.

Ultimately resigned to a runaway points win heading into the closing stanza, the Bray Bomber was still light on her feet down the stretch, peppering her opponent through to the closing seconds in what was a near-flawless performance.

Although future in-ring plans are still subject to the ever-changing impacts of Covid-19, clearing Saturday night’s mandatory hurdle affords Team Taylor something of a clean slate come new year.

Katie Taylor signs a glove watched by manager Brian Peters following her Undisputed Female Lightweight Championship bout victory over Miriam Gutierrez at SSE Wembley Arena in London. Picture: Dave Thompson / Matchroom Boxing via Sportsfile

Big bouts still abound. Puerto Rico’s impressive but elusive Amanda Serrano represents an always-appetising option, with clashes against former Olympic foe Natasha Jonas and undefeated Chantelle Cameron — as well as MMA star Cris Cyborg — also among a slew of mooted options.

The welterweight division, and a would-be rematch with its current leading light Jess McCaskill, could prove enticing as well.

A title win for Taylor at 147lbs would bring with it another slice of history, setting the 34-year-old apart as Ireland’s first three weight world champion.

To that end, this evening’s fare was in itself history-making, Taylor-Gutierrez headlining an unprecedented all-female championship triple header.

Earlier in the night, Rachel Ball claimed another eye-catching victory, and with it the WBC’s Interim Super-Bantamweight title, seeing-off Jorgelina Guanini over ten rounds.

The judges scorecards were not required, however, in the chief-supporting bout, as popular 130-pound puncher Terri Harper retained her WBC Super-Featherweight crown by stopping Oslo’s previously undefeated Katharina Thanderz.