Orla Finn: 'Fixtures need 'to be solved sooner rather than later'

Orla Finn has called for a speedy resolution to the ongoing fixtures debacle which could yet see Cork's ladies football and camogie teams ordered to play on the same day.

An initial fixtures clash on November 7, which would have forced Cork's dual players to pick one championship game over the other, was eventually averted following talks.

Finn and the Cork ladies footballers will play Kerry on November 7 and the camogie team - featuring dual players Hannah Looney, Libby Coppinger, Meabh Cahalane, Fiona Keating and Ciara McCarthy - will now take on Galway the next day.

The camogie rescheduling was a positive development though there remains two dates in November when ladies football and camogie championship fixtures could still potentially clash, on the weekends of November 14/15 and November 28/29.

"To be honest I can't believe that in this day and age that things are this way," said Finn. "It's very disappointing that the two organisations can't just sit down together and sort dates. The girls aren't even looking for separate weekends, they're literally only looking for a day or 24 hours between the games.

It could be done without all of this fuss. It's hard on the girls facing into two matches on one day and having to pick between them. It's not fair on them after all the training they've put in over the last number of years.

"Ladies football and camogie and women's sport in general is getting so popular over the last number of years and you'd have thought this would have been nipped in the bud a few years ago. But still every single year we come back and there's this debate. It's just not fair. I think it needs to be solved sooner rather than later."

Finn has her own tale of fixtures chaos from 2016 which she believes highlights how poor the scheduling can be at times.

"So I played the All-Ireland final on the Sunday, I played a club county final on the Tuesday, a club Munster match on the Saturday and at the time I was also playing with west Cork, a divisional team in the senior championship and they had a county semi-final on the Sunday so that was a busy week for me alright," she said.

"For the county board to fix a county final two days after an All-Ireland final, that's not right. We won the All-Ireland on the Sunday, I had to prepare myself then for a county final on the Tuesday. It stopped my celebrations a little bit."

Finn's former Cork colleague, 11-time All-Ireland winner Brid Stack, is preparing for a different sporting challenge after signing an AFLW contract with the GWS Giants.

Stack is the 17th Irish woman to sign terms with an Australian club for 2021 and, significantly, the first from Cork.

Mayo ladies manager Peter Leahy stated earlier in the year that "none of the Cork players go to Australia" because they're fully committed to their county, adding at the time that "Mayo people need to start believing in that too because we have a genuine team at the top level".

Reigning All-Star attacker Finn reckons she personally isn't suited for the oval ball game but believes other Cork players could yet follow Stack.

"She is (the first), I'm sure a few of the girls were asked over the years, a few of the Cork girls, but none of them took up the offer," said Finn.

"Maybe in the future some of them might be interested in going. I just think with their college and careers and stuff they weren't in a position to go. But I think going forward some girls would have an interest in going."

- Orla Finn was speaking at the launch of a landmark partnership between the GAA and Dublin based company, The Marketing Hub. The partnership will see The Marketing Hub become the GAA’s first licensed leisurewear supplier. The clothing collection will feature a wide range of items specifically created for GAA fans in 31 counties as well as New York and London. See www.ganzee.ie