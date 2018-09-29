Pat Price reflects on the choppy waters of basketball management

By Kieran Shannon

Twenty years after arriving in Ireland as a fresh-faced coach from the States, Pat Price is back in the Superleague, this time calling the shots for Garvey’s Tralee Warriors and Kieran Donaghy. He reflects on how his approach has changed over the years and his time coaching everyone from both Cork’s big two of Demons and Neptune to the grandson of Muhammad Ali.

Ask Pat Price anything, like where his new team, Tralee Warriors, are now at and you’re likely to be peppered with catchy phrases taken from an array of leading coaches, from his close friend Jay Larranaga, now the top assistant of the Boston Celtics, to some he coined himself, to that particularly sagacious movie mentor, Mr Miyagi.

“So, we put in our low set the other night,” Price says.

“Kieran [Donaghy] was there and we said, ‘Kieran, at this point in the offence, when the guard drives, your man is going to have no choice but to help, so you should really be in a ready position for a catch-and-shoot. Because it’s going to force a close-out and you’re going to get that corner three.’

“We talk about zero-second decisions. We don’t want to be ponderous with the ball. We don’t want the ball to stick in any one place. What I call the rugby lineout pass [he mimics a Rory Best, winding and lining up his pass], we don’t want that.

“We want a zero-second mentality. Catch, see, do. All in less than one second.”

He’s thrown a lot of new information at his new team the past month or two. And they’re still processing it. Which is why he makes the parallel between his players and Mr Miyagi’s famous apprentice, Daniel-san, the title character of the film, The Karate Kid.

“We’re still painting the fence. We’re still sanding the floor.

“But,” he smiles, “eventually, you’ve got to go to battle and, you know, [mimics a Bruce Lee noise and hand movement]…”

Our sitdown is eight days out from the Warriors’ opening game of the season, a home local derby against newly-promoted Killorglin, and though we don’t know it at the time, just a day before Price’s father Joe passes away back home in Carbondale, Pennsylvania, aged 89.

After the chat, he texts, apologising if he seemed distracted, the thought of his father in a hospice obviously on his mind, but even those personal circumstances don’t cloud that he is engaging company and enthused about the Tralee project (for further confirmation of his commitment to that cause, he’ll fly into Ireland this Saturday morning, to coach Tralee against Killorglin tonight, having only buried his father on Thursday).

Although he’s measured rather than hyper, he occasionally moves and gestures for effect, usually humorously, like a member of fictional US president Jed Bartlet’s staff might, on the West Wing TV show. Mention particular defeats in his time over here that you asked him about previously and he wryly winces, “Aw, you’re killing me here, man, I don’t know how many times you’ve re-opened this wound!”, then lies back on his side of the diner booth, in the pose of a patient on a psychiatrist’s couch.

“I tend to repress games like that, but, okay, let’s go through it again!”

And so you do. Starting with his first game over here: 20 years ago this weekend, when he was a fresh-faced 28-year-old — “with hair” — straight outta Scranton, coaching Blue Demons in their first game back in the Superleague after five seasons in exile, their late, great club man, Peter Coughlan, by his side, as an assistant.

Shortly after half-time, Demons had been up 20 on Dublin Bay Vikings, a bit of a motley crew that Jerome Westbrooks and Ed Randolph had rustled up. Demons blew it, to lose by 10. Or, in the eyes of everyone else in the Parochial Hall that night, their new coach blew it. Coach knew it, too.

“I went too deep, too early. Maybe it was a case of trying to blood the young players. I mean, everyone in the building knew who those guys were, bar me. And they were all standing there, with their arms folded…

“I remember putting my hand up post-game: I own that one, guys. But something like that can be risky, because you can be putting it into their heads that this guy mightn’t be good enough.”

The waters remained choppy for a while: Demons lost three of their following four games. Then, in the first round of the cup, they shocked arch rivals, Neptune, in the Stadium, and Price can still rattle off the score and the date: 81-66, October 31, 1998.

Like almost every American hired by Demons, he had got the job brief shortly after arriving off the plane. “We all ask each other, ‘Where were you when you were told you had to beat Neptune?’ I was on Airport Hill. I was still checking to see if I’d got my passport and [club chairman] Mickey [O’] Leary was telling me we had to beat these guys called Neptune.”

After fulfilling that job requirement, life got a lot easier and better. His young team won nine of their following 10 games, taking them all the way to the cup final, where they’d lose by just a point to cup specialists, Notre Dame. In time, Price and Demons would assume that label, winning three finals themselves, in 2003, 2004, and 2006, as well as winning the league itself in that gap year of ’05. The coach that could have been fired after a month stayed for eight seasons.

How did he end up coaching in Ireland? In his late teens, by his own admission, he was “rudderless”.

“I didn’t know what I wanted to do on Tuesday, let alone what to do with the next 30 years.”

And so, when it came what to do in college, he opted for something that could open up what every other Price tended to do with the rest of their lives — working as a lawyer or cop — and signed up for criminal justice. But to subsidise his studies, he’d work weekends at a local YMCA, and when they asked if he’d like to fall in coaching the smallies some basketball, he soon realised his life’s calling.

He’d spend his summers on the road, working and soaking up everything at camps all over the east coast. He changed colleges and courses, completing a degree in physical-and-health education, while serving as an assistant coach to a local high school. Then came a call from Brian Kennedy, of the revered Kennedy clan, which ran the Hoop Group camps chain. Another friend of the family, Bruce Hamburger, who had been an assistant to a PJ Carlesimo Seton Hall team that had reached the Final Four, had got a head-coaching job with a Division Three programme in Jersey. He was looking for an assistant. Interested?

“Of course, I jumped into the car. And from the moment I met him, I was ‘That’s my kind of guy.’ I walked into his house and though it was the middle of the summer, he had the curtains drawn, a game on pause on his VCR and notebooks everywhere, breaking down the effectiveness and intricacies of the John Stockton-Karl Malone pick-and-roll. He was telling me about it, ‘They do it from this angle’. Then, we had a chat-interview.

“At the end, he said, ‘Well, I’m going to be interviewing a few more people and I’ll get back to you next week.’ And, of course driving back across [Interstate] 80, I was thinking, ‘Sure, I’m never going to get that job, I’m just a high school assistant.’ But he called that night. ‘I’m not going to interview anyone else. The job is yours, if you want’.”

A few years later, he got another call from the Kennedys, asking him to become one of their full-time camp directors. For a camp rat like Price, it was a dream gig, but, after a while, he missed working with, and developing, an actual team.

That’s when another Kennedy, Pat, got in touch. He was head coach at De Paul University, Chicago, which had links with the Blue Demons club in Cork as far back as the ’60s. Back then, they were looking for some gear. Now, they were looking for a coach.

To say Price was forsaking a cushy job, as well as a comfort zone, is an understatement. Being full-time with the Kennedys and the Hoop Group was like being a made man with the mob; guys Price lived with would all go on to coach at either the NCAA Division One or the NBA level. But Ireland appealed to him. The sense of adventure, the chance to be a head coach, the fact it was where some of his great grand-folks came from.

As fine a job as he’d do with Demons, he’d like to think he’s a considerably better coach now.

“I remember, as a young coach, people talking about ‘What’s your philosophy?’ And I was like, ‘It’s not about philosophy, it’s about X and Os!’ We won a lot of games in those days, but I would never want to coach that way again. It was more transactional with myself. My self-esteem was too tied in with singular performances. Now, I’m as interested in making sure it’s as good an experience for the guys. Do they enjoy each other’s company? Are they playing for one another?

“By the time I finished with Demons, in ’07, I was tired, and they were understandably tired of me. There’s no shame in saying that. And while it was a very good experience, the one deal I made with myself, when I stepped back and recharged the batteries, was that, the next time, I was going to enjoy it more. I was going to enjoy the players more and help the players enjoy it more and be more player-centric. I’d still give you the framework, but, at any one point in time, your decision would be your decision, not mine. You run the game.”

The summer of 2009, Price took up the head coaching position of Neptune, a crosstown move that raised a few disapproving scowls, as well as eyebrows, but one he treasured, especially linking up with veterans, Ger Noonan and Michael McGinn. “We rubbished that theory that you can’t teach old dogs new tricks. By the end of year two, I felt they were better players.”

The autumn after guiding Neptune to an unlikely league final appearance, in 2011, Price took leave from the day job, as a sports officer in UCC, to return to the States, due to his father’s illness. There, Price worked for Competitive Edge Sports, a leading indoor sports organisation that ran various youth programmes and events. And with it being located in the affluent Philadelphia Main Line, he wasn’t short of parents willing to fork out the cash for him to individually coach their Johnny or Jacob. Khaliah Ali, daughter of a certain Muhammad, was one such parent with one such Jacob, and, to this day, Price still has her number on his iPhone.

Not every kid was as driven as Jacob. In the case of another client, it seemed more the father’s idea than the kid’s that he be signed up for a weekly hoops tutorial.

“Sometimes,” says Price, “you felt like you were minding him for the hour.”

But they’d grow on each other, shooting the breeze as well as the J. One evening, Price noticed the insignia on the kid’s shirt and shorts. Hey, Turks and Caicos! That’s that exclusive island in the Caribbean, right? You been there?

Oh, yeah, breezed the kid. We have a house down there.

Price nodded. Cool. Then, trying to keep the kid’s basketball interest alight, he enquired: Play any hoops down there?

Yeah, a little. We have a ring. Sometimes I play with my neighbour. He loves basketball.

Oh, is he any good? What’s his name?

Yeah, shrugged the kid, he’s quite good. Great handle. Nice shooting form. He’s an older guy. They call him Prince.

Oh, like that’s his nickname or he’s a member of some kind of monarchy?

No. That’s the guy’s name. Everyone calls him Prince.

Later, when the kid’s father came to pick him up, Price was able to ascertain alright that their Caribbean neighbour was

that

Prince. And the thought of it cracks Price up; nearly 30 years on from challenging Eddie and Charlie Murphy to a legendary, early-hours game of shirts-versus-blouses on the court in his LA crib, and Prince still balling, only with this kid from Philly charmingly indifferent to the musical royalty in his midst.

THE autumn before both Prince and Ali passed away, Price and his family returned to Ireland; he and Michelle had understood, early upon meeting his first winter here, in ’98, that one of them was always going to be away from home and that four-year sojourn in the States had established that he was the one who could cope better.

Soon, he had thrown himself into coaching the national U16 programme of his adopted home, and helping draw up a coaching structure and plan for the overall development of the game here.

Now there are regional academies, so what’s rolled out to a kid in Sligo is the same as in Cork and Dublin. Feeding that, then, is a grassroots programme, with development officers linking up with school teachers, who can avail of a booklet on how to coach the game to kids.

“You think of the old method of selecting a national team. Bring in a hundred kids for an open trial, then zoomp, we’ll take 36, which will be whittled down again and the rest are scattered to the four winds. Now, you have seven regions, with 25-30 kids in each group. So, that’s spreading the net much wider and encourages long-term development and teaching concepts beyond ‘pass, catch, shoot’.”

The summer before he started working with the U16 national team, he attended the European championship finals in that grade in Sofia. Every morning, he and fellow hoop nerds, Adrian Fulton and Paudie Fleming, would meet for breakfast with their notepads and plan out what games they’d each be watching and what they were looking for: what do the best teams do well?

“Spacing was a big takeaway. An awareness of how to move. I now use the phrase ‘three on a string’ or ‘four on a string’; they all moved in unison. And there wasn’t a lot of ball-watching. There was a lot of misdirection.

“What it validated for me was that you need to, and can, coach conceptual stuff at a younger age. It’s not just ‘pass, shoot and dribble’. There’s always a kid you keep being told about: ‘You have to have him on! Sure, he’s a brilliant shooter!’ The,n he goes to the Europeans and he can’t get a shot off, because he doesn’t know how to make space.

“It doesn’t mean you go away from the most basic parts of the game. But you have to be great at pass-and-catch. I know that sounds like common sense, but not enough coaches pay attention to whether your pass is going exactly to the intended target or does it pull him off the line a little bit and he has to recover.

“Are you catching the ball where you’re supposed to catch it? And, if not, why not? Is it your footwork? Is it because of a lack of awareness of space? Is it because you’re being physically dislodged? Xs and Os only work on paper.”

A year later, in the summer of 2017, the Irish U16s would beat basketball-mad nations, like Bosnia and Serbia as well as Portugal, but that’s not how Price would want the programme to be measured. He found it probably the most enjoyable coaching experience of his career, just how invested the kids and their families were, all appreciating this was just the start.

“Ultimately, it’s about how many of the guys become Irish seniors. Don’t tell me we came 11th out of 24 [competing nations].”

Soon, he’ll be meeting up in Gormanston with the next wave of U16s, educating them in the language of the game. They’ll even retreat to the classroom and the whiteboard.

“Coaches can have an arrogance about them, whereby they use all these terms and draw up all these plays, assuming the kids know what they’re on about. Assume nothing. Sit them down and say ‘Here’s what we mean when we say ‘pistol action’ or ‘flare action’. I’ve drawn up those dashed lines that symbolise a pass and asked, ‘Who can tell me what that means?’ And a considerable percentage of the kids won’t know. We wrongly assume they do.”

Now, it’s the Tralee Warriors getting classes in what he calls ‘chalk talk’. His last game coaching in the league was seven years ago, in that final with Neptune. The Superleague, to him, was something firmly “in the rearview mirror”, but the energy Kieran Donaghy and the committee have generated down there was too contagious to resist. And so he’s back on the treadmill and the road again, the annual long haul up to Belfast to play Star, with a regular four-and-a-half-hour round-trip from Kinsale to Tralee thrown in, as well. But he’s fine with that.

“You’re not going to hear me in February, ‘Oh I’ve to get into the car again.’ When you accept early on that that’s part of the gig, you don’t revisit it.”

The other week, they were up in Templeogue, for a pre-season tournament. Won a few games, lost a few, learned a pile more. Against Killester, they were three down in the closing seconds, when Price called a timeout to draw up a play for the team’s highly-regarded new American, Jordan Evans.

“We were running a misdirection play to bring Jordan over the top for a three. And I won’t name-and-shame one of our guys, but when we came out of the timeout, he lined up on the wrong side of the key. He still set the screen for Jordan, but now the defender had time to recover. So by the time Jordan caught it, his shot was contested. Everybody in the crowd just saw a guy miss the shot. But as I said afterwards to John [Dowling, his assistant coach], that shot was missed in the timeout. And that’s the detail.”

And that’s the rush of it, too.

Along the way, he’s learned the thrills can be in the spills. Returning to the drawing board for the ‘chalk talk’. Learning to paint the fence, sand the floor.

There’s no better way to go about raising banners to the rafters.