Argentina coach: ‘Stop comparing Messi and Maradona’

Thursday, June 21, 2018
Andrew Cawthorne

Argentina’s coach has urged fans to stop blaming Lionel Messi when games do not go to script and instead appreciate all their captain has done for the national side over the years.

Lionel Messi missed a penalty in Argentina's World Cup opener

Messi was furious with himself for missing a penalty in the South Americans’ opener against Iceland, which ended 1-1 in an inauspicious start for what may be his last chance to emulate Diego Maradona’s feat of winning a World Cup for Argentina.

“Messi can’t be the only guilty one. When he scores, all Argentines celebrate, so when he misses, we can’t jump on him alone ... that’s too easy a way to think,” said Jorge Sampaoli on the eve of their next Group D game, against Croatia.

I told him ‘This is the World Cup of 40m (Argentinians). You made a mistake, I made a mistake, we all made a mistake’... The team will be together when things go well and when things go badly.

Under pressure himself after an underwhelming year in charge of Argentina despite an extraordinary array of individual talent at his disposal, Sampaoli was bombarded with questions about his controversial use of three central defenders.

He insisted it gave him flexibility to adapt against different opponents, but acknowledged Argentina need to be more “elastic” in their play.

Croatia comfortably dispatched Nigeria 2-0 in their first game, putting themselves in pole position to go through. “It’s going to be difficult. Croatia have a generation of outstanding players who have just won,” Sampaoli said.

While much has been made of Argentina’s over-dependence on their out-and-out star, who turns 31 this weekend and may well be at his last World Cup, Sampaoli said the obsession with Messi also destabilised opponents.

When he has two or three opponents trying to block him, somewhere on the pitch a teammate is free, as happened against Iceland,” he said. “We need to take advantage of that.

Sampaoli also appealed to Argentines to stop arguing about whether Messi is better or worse than Maradona, who won the World Cup in 1986, and appreciate both men’s contributions to their nation’s sporting history.

“They are different. Their contexts are different,” he said, urging fans to look at the overall record of Messi, who is Argentina’s all-time stop scorer.

“With Leo, Argentina have only lost three or four games... He’s a national hero, as Diego was. Every Argentinian has the No10 of Messi and the No10 of Maradona, that is priceless.”


