Allianz Football League matches ‘of no consequence’ may not be played

Speculation that the GAA could cancel Allianz Football League fixtures has been confirmed after officials stated that any games deemed of no consequence remaining after Sunday’s Round 7 clashes will be considered null and void.

The Central Competitions Control Committee yesterday agreed that if the finalists in Division 2 and 4 are decided following this weekend then the finals will go ahead as scheduled on March 31/April 1.

If they are not, then the outstanding games — Down v Tipperary, Louth v Meath in Division 2 and Laois v Antrim, Waterford-Leitrim and Wicklow-Limerick — will be played over that Easter weekend and the finals will take place on April 7.

No team has yet to qualify for the Division 2 final with Cavan, Roscommon and Tipperary in the running. One of Clare, Down and Meath will be relegated alongside Louth. If Laois beat Carlow this weekend, they will join their neighbours in the Division 4 final.

The All-Ireland Club SHC final between Cuala and Na Piarsaigh has been rescheduled for Saturday with a 5.30pm throw-in in O’Moore Park. It will be preceded by the Division 2A final involving Westmeath and Carlow (3.30pm), which also had to be rearranged due to last week’s bad weather.

As part of the rescheduling, Wexford and Galway will face off in their Division 1 quarter-final in Innovate Wexford Park at 3pm on Saturday while the remaining last-eight match between Dublin and Tipperary is the curtain-raiser for the Dublin-Monaghan Division 1 football game in Croke Park on Sunday.

The Division semi-finals (Limerick v Dublin/Tipperary and Kilkenny v Wexford/Galway) are pencilled in for Saturday week and a double-header could be on the cards. The final is set to take place on April 8.

Jim Gavin’s Dublin will play in Croke Park twice in the space of seven days as they take on Galway in the Division 2 final on Sunday week.