Home»Sport»Soccer

BRENDAN O'BRIEN: All to play for as bonus points add unknown quantity to mix

Saturday, March 03, 2018

Joe Schmidt was straight up. Bonus points? Not for him.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Joe SchmidtIrish RugbyRugbySix Nations
Comment on this story here

Related Articles

26 reasons to be stoked for Six Nations finale

Scotland's Tim Swinson: 'It's going to be some sight seeing who wins out between us and Ireland'

Eddie Jones: England 'working round the clock' to fix problems

Joe Schmidt: 'Three Championships in five years would be incredible consistency at the top level'

More in this Section

League of Ireland blackout a relic of days past


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Jose Mourinho on Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'We all think it's his last season at Manchester United'

Premier League clubs expecting to hold full schedule of games despite bad weather

Lifestyle

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 28, 2018

    • 8
    • 14
    • 17
    • 25
    • 28
    • 39
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »