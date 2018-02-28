All-Ireland winner Sheehan ‘settled’ in Australia

Cork’s 2010 All-Ireland SFC winner Ciarán Sheehan has no intention of returning to live in Ireland for the foreseeable future.

After leaving AFL club Carlton last October, Sheehan recently took up a full-time role working with the AFLPA (Australian Football League Players Association) and is playing Australian football with Melbourne side Avondale Heights in the Essendon District Football League.

The 27-year-old, who lined out for Ireland in the second International Rules test in Perth last November, will marry fiancée Amy in Cork this December but a return to Cork colours looks to be a distant possibility.

“We’re pretty settled here at the minute,” he told the G’Day GAA podcast. “We love it out here and I’d love to stay in the role for as long as I can because it’s such a great job and to still be involved in sport in some way. Hopefully, I can keep going.”

Sheehan has spoken in November and last month about how Amy is progressing in her position with NAB bank and how indebted he was to her for following him to Australia — “She had sacrificed a lot to come out with me originally.”

He explained the alumni programme coordinator position he holds. “It’s about looking after the past (AFL) players. It’s really enjoyable, there’s a great team in the AFLPA. It’s a bit different from being out training every day but I’m really enjoying the office atmosphere.

What an amazing experience these last 4 years have been! Thanks very much to @carltonfc and @northernbluesfc for giving me this opportunity! Great to experience being a professional athlete..didn’t get to where I wanted to go this time but thanks for all the support👍 #newchapter pic.twitter.com/o17D1rxE7b — Ciaran Sheehan (@Gussyman90) December 17, 2017

“It’s challenging at times because you’re not used to that sort of work but I’ve been shown by the ropes by Brad Fisher, who is my manager, an ex-Carlton player as well. It’s been great so far.”

Sheehan recently lined out in a Pádraig Pearses Gaelic footballs Sevens competition for Garryowen in Keysborough, a suburb of Melbourne, and he played his part in the club claiming the title. But he expressed a desire to play hurling again in a competitive capacity.

“I miss hurling terribly. Football was always my sport growing up but I played a fair bit of hurling as well. You miss the small ball. There’s a wall not far from home where I go for the odd puck against it. It keeps me going but I’d love to be involved in the game at some stage. We’ll see how the year progresses.”

On his current Aussie football exploits with Avondale Heights, the Éire Óg man added: “It’s a bit of a level down from I have been playing the last couple of years but there’s a great bunch of lads there.”