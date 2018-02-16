Alan Bennett savours borrowed time

Things have changed a bit since Alan Bennett replaced Patsy Freyne to make his senior debut for Cork City in 2001.

Back then, Harry Kane was still a chubby goal-getter for Ridgeway Rovers in north-east London, yet to be picked up and discarded by Arsenal. Ireland U21 international defender Danny Kane, City’s most recent signing, was just four years old.

If Bennett’s tale seems like football’s never-ending story, he’s not buying into it.

“I know I’m on limited time. I know that. The game against Dundalk could have been one of my last President’s Cups. That this could be one of my last league opening games. It’s all added significance for me.

“You can’t let it play on your mind too much. But it is there.”

Now aged 36, the Turner’s Cross hero is bristling for the real stuff to begin against St Patrick’s Athletic tonight.

And he is acutely aware City are facing into an ambush at Richmond Park.

“Absolutely. that’s our challenge for the group. Pat’s will have been thinking about us for the last six weeks and that if they can take the champions down on the first day, it’ll be a massive boost for them. That’s the motivation, right there.

“That’s what we’re expecting. There are a few new dimensions to our game so we’ll have to really fine-tune those and use those to get out of the situations that other teams might put us in.

“Some teams might drop off, other teams might go for us, so we’ll have to be prepared for everything. John will have us prepped, but every single game is going to be like that. Every week teams will be coming to beat us.”

City were busy in the transfer market in pre-season, and Bennett says the new players have “raised the competition” in the squad. “They’ve brought a new dimension.”

At the club’s final pre-season preparations in Manchester last week, the 2017 double win had been well and truly shelved.

“We had a couple of meetings when we were away on pre-season tour last week and it was pretty much decided that ‘that’s it, it’s done’.

“The biggest strength of our group is the acceptance of a situation quite quickly and to move on. That’s when things go well - and when they go badly as well - so that strength will have to there this season, we drive forward and that’s it.

“That’s the way John is anyway, so we won’t be hanging around.”

When Bennett made his debut in that Uefa Intertoto Cup tie against Metalurgs back in June 2001, John Caulfield was alongside him on the pitch, an old hand for guidance, geeing him up and driving him on.

No change there then.

“To be fair to John, he’s got me well managed now. He understands how it works. I’m really lucky to have him as a manager. He’s got the most out of me in the last couple of years and these are the senior years. He knows he can trust me and we’ve a good relationship that way. A lot of managers wouldn’t have that faith in me.

“I want to play every game, that’s the thing, John will probably have to tell me not to. It’s tough competition within the squad this year.

“The challenge now is for the lads who don’t play to maintain those standards for the season when you don’t get as much game time as you want. That’s the sign of a really good group.”

City boss Caulfield has been impressed watching Liam Buckley’s Saints’ preparations for the new season. Among a host of new additions former Aston Villa man Kevin Toner has come in at the heart of defence, Simon Madden has crossed Dublin from Shamrock Rovers, midfielder Ryan Brennan has come in from Bray while Dean Clarke gives them a new attacking outlet.

“Looking at their squad, they’re much stronger,” says Caulfield. “They’ve invested shrewdly. There’s a lot of talk about them but we have to be ready ourselves.”

City will be without Garry Buckley and Johnny Dunleavy while Josh O’Hanlon is a doubt. Saints boss Liam Buckley is without the services of Killian Brennan and Thomas Byrne through injury, but otherwise has a full squad available for selection.

“It’s an exciting one to open the season with for everyone at St Pat’s,” Buckley told stpatsfc.com.

“They were the number one team in 2017 and deservedly got the plaudits last year. John Caulfield has made a number of signings and will obviously be aiming for honours again this year.

“It’s the opening night of the season so we know they’ll be a big crowd down at it from both sets of supporters. From our point of view, we have worked really hard both on and off the pitch over the close season and we are aiming to give our great support a performance to be proud of.”

