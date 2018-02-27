Airtricity League: Dundalk need a kick start

Dundalk, still looking for a first goal and a first win after two scoreless draws, welcome Limerick to Oriel Park in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division tonight.

Dane Massey, who made his 200th appearance for the Lilywhites against Shamrock Rovers on Friday, was pleased with a second successive clean sheet but accepts that his side need to start registering on the scoreboard. “We have had some good play over the last few games but we need to take our chances,” he says.

With four points out of six in the bag, Limerick boss Tommy Barrett is not fazed about facing one of the league’s most dominant sides . “We think we can go everywhere and get a result,” Barrett says.

Bohemians, who drew 1-1 with Limerick at the weekend, also have four points as they welcome Derry City to Dalymount Park. Although encouraged by his side’s start to the campaign, manager Keith Long is concerned about what he considers the unfair fixture hand Bohs have been dealt.

“We have 24 hours less recovery and preparation than Derry, who played in Sligo on Friday night with us playing down in Limerick on Saturday. It will also see us travel to Cork on Friday with another 24 hours less recovery and preparation time than Cork.

“If there are back-to-back fixtures, they should be Friday/Monday for all teams or Saturday/Tuesday for all teams, irrespective of clubs’ preferred night to play home games.”

Tonight’s games kick off at 7.45pm.

