When Clare won the 1914 Munster hurling championship, they were reputed to have prepared better than any team in history.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
Breaking Stories
The week in Fantasy Premier League: Finding value and the psychology of building your Gameweek 1 squad
Top seeds look a class apart in Clonmel this weekend
Barr’s bronze a delightful vindication of his talent
Perfect tonic for Irish ahead of Aga Khan
Lifestyle
New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job