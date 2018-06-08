Home»Sport»Soccer

BRENDAN O'BRIEN: A victory for England before they even step on the pitch

Friday, June 08, 2018
Brendan O'Brien

We’ll start, given the week that’s in it, with a nod to the Leaving Cert.

Gareth Southgate, England manager.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

More in this Section

To referee by rulebook or circumstance?


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Football rumours from the media

Juan Martin del Potro out to end Rafael Nadal’s French Open stranglehold

Gareth Southgate delighted with England’s preparations ahead of World Cup

Richard Scudamore to get to more Bristol City games after leaving Premier League

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 06, 2018

    • 1
    • 10
    • 22
    • 28
    • 44
    • 47
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »